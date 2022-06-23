Book your Dubai-Manila flights for 2023 with Cebu Pacific’s AED 299 base fare promo

Cebu Pacific, the Philippines’ largest national flag carrier, has launched their newest promo for their Dubai-Manila flights with a base fare of only AED 299.

Travelers can book only until June 30, for as low as AED 299, with travel dates between November 1, 2022, to May 31, 2023.

Filipinos and other UAE travelers who have been yearning to experience the Philippines’ Christmas season can now take advantage of these affordable ticket rates. This also presents a good opportunity for travellers planning to welcome 2023 at some of the Philippines’ finest beaches with amazing sunny weather during the first five months of 2023.

As Cebu Pacific expands its flights from Dubai to Manila, it will be easier for overseas Filipino travelers to plan vacations in the Philippines with family and friends.

They can also make the most of their vacation time by flying to 33 wonderful destinations in the Philippines, thanks to the airline’s extensive domestic network and affordable fares.

The relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions also applies to visitors who want to enjoy their ideal vacation to the country’s sun-kissed tropical beaches and other dynamic locations without having to worry about any problems upon their return to the UAE.

Starting July 3, travelers will soon enjoy increased flights from Dubai to Manila with twice-daily flights every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, bringing its total to 10 times a week.

Flights may be booked through www.cebupacificair.com or the mobile app, available both in Google Play and App Store.