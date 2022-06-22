TFT Reach

Mahzooz Grand Draw Celebrates AED 10 Million Winner!

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago

The winner of the 81st weekly draw is the 23rd Mahzooz multi-millionaire

In just a short amount of time, Mahzooz, the leading weekly draw in the UAE, has created 23 multi-millionaires. Last week’s Grand Draw saw another lucky top prize winner. On Saturday 18 June 2022, Engin, an ecstatic Dubai expat who is originally from Turkey, scooped up the top prize of 10 Million Dirhams. To put the win into perspective, this prize money, could buy him a lifetime that is devoid of financial anxiety.

Engin was invited to the premises of EWINGS, Managing Operator of Mahzooz, to celebrate the win and to receive the cheque that will change his life immensley. At the media event, Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS, said after presenting the cheque to the winner: “Mahzooz has become a household name, and for a good reason. To date, we have created 23 multi-millionaires in just over two years and I am delighted that we are continually changing peoples’ lives for the better. Luck smiled at Engin last Saturday and I take this opportunity to congratulate him and his family. I am absolutely thrilled that Engin is now actually living the Mahzooz dream.”

WhatsApp Image 2022 06 22 at 1.51.16 PM

“This is a dream come true, I could never have imagined that I would win an amount as substantial as this. This is genuinely going to change my life, and indeed that of my family. I am thankful to Mahzooz for giving me a new lease of life,” said Engin.

Mahzooz means ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw that offers participants a life-changing opportunity with AED millions to be won every week. Mahzooz is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for AED 35. For each bottle purchased, participants are eligible for one line in the Mahzooz Grand Draw and will automatically be entered into the weekly raffle draw where three lucky winners will take home AED 100,000 each.
Every bottle of water purchased is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners and donated to hydrate those in need. Mahzooz is inclusive to all who are eligible.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2022 06 22 at 5.44.29 PM

Experience the best holiday packages by Travelwings.com

35 mins ago
ECI team at Make It In the Emirates Forum

Etihad Credit Insurance showcases innovative trade finance solutions promoting UAE’s 4IR strategy at Make it in the Emirates Forum

3 hours ago
west zone

West Zone all set for exciting 124th Philippine Independence Day celebrations this June 25

1 day ago
(From left to right) Frederick Mintah-Agyemang, Acting Head of Mission, Embassy of Ghana in Israel; Yuval Gavish, Deputy CEO, Head of Corporate Banking, Discount Bank; Issac Langer, Director, EDC Engineering, Development & Construction; Isaac Arthur, Principal Economic Officer, Treasury and Debt Management Ministry of Finance, Ghana; Kwabena Adjei-Mensah PFM COORDINATOR, Ministry of Finance, Ghana; Uri Levin, President & CEO, Discount Bank; Nisim Ben Eli, CEO, Ashra; Massimo Falcioni, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI)

UAE, Israel export credit agencies partner to back AED 540 million healthcare project in Ghana financed by Israel Discount Bank

1 day ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button