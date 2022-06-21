West Zone all set for exciting 124th Philippine Independence Day celebrations this June 25

West Zone and Shankar Trading Company proudly takes part in the grand festive mood of the 124th Philippine Independence Day celebrations, set to happen this June 25 at the Dubai World Trade Centre!

Mark your calendars for June 25th, as program preparations are underway and both West Zone and Shankar Trading Company are fully prepared! The Filipino Social Club, which heads the Philippine Organizing Committee for the June 25 celebrations, has a slew of exciting activities planned for everyone.

“Happy 124th Independence Day to our beloved Filipino community! At West Zone, we are delighted to be celebrating this momentous occasion, as we bridge the Filipino community with your trusted products from the Philippines on our shelves,” said Naresh Kumar Bhawnani, Founder and Chairman at West Zone Group.

From colorful festive parades commemorating some of the Philippines’ most joyful fiestas to contests showcasing the talents of Filipinos in the Middle East, the Philippine Independence Day celebrations will bring thousands of Filipinos together under one roof! In addition, several guest stars from the Philippines, including Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte, will appear on the day!

“As Filipinos commemorate their 124th Independence Day, we at Shankar Trading Company are proud to take part in this joyous festivity, in our dedicated service to connect and provide Filipino products for over two decades, Mabuhay!” said Raju Gidwani, Executive Director at Shankar Trading Company.

The UAE’s favorite sari-sari store has dedicated this special day to giving back to the UAE’s nearly one-million-strong Filipino community with special offers, free tasting sessions, and exciting raffle prizes to give away to lucky visitors! Here’s an overview of the exciting activities you shouldn’t miss:

1- Festive parades and talent shows. The opening salvo of the Philippine Independence Day celebrations will greet their guests with colorful, upbeat dances and good vibes, as several groups will bring the spirit of the Filipino fiesta here in the UAE! Several Filipinos will also compete in various contests to demonstrate their talent.

2- Complimentary food. Filipinos and other UAE residents who visit West Zone’s dedicated booth during the Philippine Independence Day celebrations will have the opportunity to try some of West Zone’s tastiest dishes for free, including their unMEAT, a meat-free product that captures the flavors of meat, as well as their Birch Tree Probiotic Milk, which will undoubtedly improve your digestive system! Century Pacific Food Inc produces both of these delicious and healthy products, which are distributed nationwide by Shankar Trading Company and can be found at a supermarket near you, such as West Zone!

3- Surprise raffle prizes. When Filipinos attend events and concerts, they are always ecstatic about the chance to win simply by being in the right place at the right time! West Zone will definitely excite all of their booth visitors with the opportunity to win special raffle prizes – simply visit to win!

4- Filipino showbiz stars. The day will not be complete without special appearances by two of the Philippines’ young celebrities! The Filipino Channel will bring real-life celebrity couple Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte to bring their ‘kilig’ (feel good) vibes and bring joy to UAE residents with their dancing and singing numbers.

These just some of the many reasons why you should bring your family and friends to the 124th anniversary of Philippine independence on June 25 – mark your calendars!

Filipinos and the UAE community as a whole can expect to save money on their purchases at West Zone, which offers exciting promotions every week. Keep an eye on their social media pages for the most recent discounts and updates!