Ajman Department of Finance and Ajman Bank discuss ways on how to enhance the efficiency of financial services in the emirate

In line with its keenness to enhance joint cooperation with the private sector and to involve it in sustainable economic development plans in the emirate, Ajman Department of Finance held a meeting with Ajman Bank at the department’s headquarters, aimed at enhancing the efficiency of financial services and improving the quality of services provided to the public.

‏The meeting was attended by His Excellency Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director General of Ajman’s Department of Finance, His Excellency Mohamed Abdul Rahman Amiri, CEO of Ajman Bank, and a number of senior officials from both sides.

‏They discussed a number of important topics related to developing and strengthening the strategic partnership with Ajman Bank, which reflects the DoF’s efforts to involve the financial sector in achieving economic growth in the emirate.

During the meeting, H.E Al Ali affirmed the Department’s keenness to enhance ways of cooperation with the banking sector to advance the sustainable development of Ajman.

‏”Through such meetings, we aim to ensure continued coordination and concerted efforts to ensure that teams work together to reach the best solutions and recommendations aimed at achieving diversified and sustainable economic growth, in line with the vision and aspirations of our wise leadership,” Al Ali added.

For his part, H.E. Amiri said: “We value the great role played by the Ajman government in strengthening the cooperation between the public and private sector. We also believe in the importance of these meetings and the permanent coordination between the two parties to reach our common goals, support economic growth and enhance the quality of life for individuals.”

He added: “This meeting with Ajman’s Department of Finance confirms the determination of both parties to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the financial work mechanisms. It also highlights that we spare no effort to improve the quality of financial services provided to customers and ensure their satisfaction.”