Fun-filled 124th Philippine Independence Day all set for June 25

Filipinos and UAE residents will enjoy a fun-filled festivity in Dubai with an event that highlights the patriotic spirit of Filipinos for the 124th Philippine Independence Day.

On June 25, the UAE will be in for a treat as they will witness the Dubai World Trade Centre come to life with the colors of the Filipino fiesta. The Filipino Social Club, an entity licensed by the Community Development Authority in Dubai, will be hosting the 124th Philippine Independence Day celebrations with the participation of the Philippine Consulate General in Dubai, as well as with over (NUMBER) of sponsors.

Shankar Trading Company (West Zone Supermarkets) is the Official Sari-Sari Store Partner while Travelwing serves as the Official Travel Agency partner of the event. iWantTFC, Dubai Duty Free, and GBS Dubai also headline the list as Platinum Sponsors, each with exciting announcements and huge booths where visitors can enjoy tons of surprises and prizes!

Philippine Airlines, Cebu Pacific and Creative Exponent are the Gold Sponsors for the 124th Philippine Independence Day celebration, which will also give away tons of special prizes on the day.

Al Fardan Exchange is the Official Remittance Partner of the event. Salakot, Razon’s of Guagua, Domino’s Pizza, Siomai House, Nestle, Indomie, 8 Stars Tailoring and Topline Learning International comprise the Silver Sponsors who will each have their booths that residents can visit to try out their products and services.

Bazaar sponsors include Frico Cargo, 6Skins, Al Hana Modern Medical Center, Al Razouki Exchange, Redha Al Ansari Exchange, Encore Rewards, H&O Immigration Services, Le Supreme, Sta. Lucia Land Inc., Regent Middle East, Luzan Express Cargo, Makati Express Cargo, Pilipinas Express Cargo, JRS Express, Innovations Group, Tristar, Western Union, Top Express Cargo Services, I-Connect Global Education, and American Garden. Meanwhile, Alpha Media Productions, Ed Talks, Filipino Institute, R Red, and Paradigm Events are Support Sponsors.

Media partners include The Filipino Times, Expat Media, The Global Filipino Magazine, Siklab Pinoy, and Ed Cabusas.

Whole day festivities

Taking place at the Zabeel Hall 2 of the Dubai World Trade Center, the 124th Philippine Independence Day celebration begins with the ‘Fantastic Island Parade’. This will feature some of the Philippines’ most vibrant festivals which include the Panagbenga, Masskara, Sinulog, Dinagyang Ati-atihan, Pahiyas, Kadayawan, T’nalak, and Moriones.

Celebrity guests Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte will also take part during the whole-day activity.

The day will also feature some of the most loved traditional Filipino games through the Palarong Pinoy “Corporate Match” as well as a competition titled Race to the Healthiest Profession which will pit groups of OFWs across various sectors to compete in ‘survival of the fittest’ challenges with a range of fun-filled physical and mental activities.

Families can also bring their kids to the site’s ‘Kids’ Corner’ meant for children aged 11 years old and below. Exciting prizes and freebies await kids who can engage in fun-filled activities such as dressing up with Philippine national costumes, Pinoy trivia, Pinoy arts and crafts, puppet shows and games, coloring and drawing activities, as well as a photo booth.

Visitors will also witness the complete package of beauty and brains as 12 Filipina candidates will grace the stage to compete for the crown of Mutya ng Kalayaan 2022. FilSoc stated that the pageant serves as a way of “honoring our Filipino Women for their beauty, personality, and intelligence along with personal achievement and community involvement.”

The free event will also include a Mini-bazaar highlighting Filipino entrepreneurs, and a battle of wits called Tagisan ng Talino. It will also honor outstanding Filipino professionals, teachers, companies, community leaders, and families through Gawad Awards 2022. Event participants will also enjoy a Pinoy Food Festival, as well as serenades of Filipino musicians through Awitan sa Nayon.