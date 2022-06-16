Win back your remittances with Al Fardan Exchange’s ‘Win it Back’ promo

Filipinos are a common sight at exchange houses in the UAE as they always send remittances back home to support their loved ones.

And now, Al Fardan Exchange gives back to the Filipino and expat community here in the UAE with the launch of their exciting ‘Win it Back’ campaign!

All international remittances via banks sent through Al Fardan Exchange for both account credit and cash pickup are included in this promo, with transaction dates ranging from May 25 up until July 8. Each person is eligible to win up to AED 10,000, with a total of 18 lucky winners to be drawn!

All you need to do is to send your remittance through any of the Al Fardan Exchange branches in the UAE:

Each remittance sent by Filipinos through Al Fardan Exchange is guaranteed to be a fast, safe, and secure transaction from one most trusted exchange house that works with one of the Philippines’ most trusted institutions – , along with many more.

Since its inception in 1971, Al Fardan Exchange has had the unique ability to assist communities that have helped establish this nation by assisting them in realising their own aspirations – both here and in their home countries.

Al Fardan Exchange now serves the UAE’s diverse population with that spans across all Emirates. Al Fardan Exchange provides safe transactions that are backed up by solid connections with over 150 global comparable banks, financial institutions, and other financial service providers.