Rockwell Land: Helping you expand your investment portfolio in Manila

For the past three decades alone, Manila has witnessed unprecedented growth and progress with rapid urbanization and development, carrying with it a rise in demand for real estate.

Despite a slight decline in the year 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, statistics from CEIC Data show that house prices in the Philippines grew 4.9% year-on-year as of December 2021. It further said that the Philippines averaged a growth of 3.6% from Mar 2015 until Dec 2021.

In a separate study from Colliers International, numbers of available residential stock in Metro Manila are expected to increase by 19.8% – from 133,460 in 2020 to an anticipated 159,900 by the year 2023. This strong demand has since rippled and also created opportunities for growth from the northern parts of Pampanga, all the way south to the CALABARZON area, and more.

Worthwhile investment

Stability and continuous areas for growth make Manila a highly viable area for overseas Filipinos to invest in real estate. One particular property developer that’s booming right now in key locations in the Philippines is Rockwell Land, who has properties across and beyond Metro Manila, and whose values continue to increase over time. For instance, Proscenium at Rockwell in Makati’s first residential towers began selling at around Php 160,000 per square meter when they launched in 2012. Now, the average price per square meter for these is at Php 416,000. This marks a 160% increase in value, which will only continue to appreciate.

Rockwell also has properties both in the northern and southern parts of Metro Manila, The Arton by Rockwell in Quezon City and East Bay Residences in Muntinlupa City. When their first residential towers launched, The Arton was priced at Php 148,000 per square meter while East Bay’s was at Php 72,000 per square meter. Now The Arton is at 196,000 while East Bay is at Php 148,000, appreciating by 32% and 105% respectively. A similar increase in value can be seen in its horizontal development in Batangas, Terreno South. Now at Php 25,000, its price per square meter has continually grown 18% annually since its first launch in the fourth quarter of 2018.

These properties’ values will only continue to increase in the years to come. The Arton is strategically located near Katipunan avenue, which is home to prestigious schools and universities. East Bay Residences in Muntinlupa City is easily accessible to the airport through major roads and highways, and is self-sustaining with its own retail row. Terreno South on the other hand provides residential lots in a lush area, while being near the city center.

As the saying goes, the best time to invest in real estate was ten years ago – and the second best time is now. Investing is also made easy with flexible payment terms that let you pay only as low as Php 6000 per month—depending on the property—until your unit is turned over to you.

With a dependable real estate partner such as Rockwell, overseas Filipino investors can not only enjoy dependable passive income while they continue working overseas, they can also invest in a property that they can benefit from when they finally retire and head home for good.

Rockwell has several real estate developments where OFWs can invest in including the Rockwell Center, The Arton, and East Bay Residences– all of which provide 24/7 security, regular maintenance of all common areas through its property management office, and 100% backup power to name a few. Families will enjoy huge spacious open areas with guaranteed generous cuts for each unit that the OFW will purchase to expand their real estate portfolio.

