LuLu celebrates Philippine Independence Day with launch of ‘Pinoy Delights’ shop-in-shop concept

Coinciding with Philippine Independence Day on June 12, LuLu Hypermarket has launched PINOY DELIGHTS, a new concept store exclusively for some of the best-loved Filipino brands of culinary products and specialty range inside key hypermarkets in the UAE. The inauguration of the new in-store Filipino section to showcase all things Pinoy was graced by the famed Filipino actor-leading man, model and influencer Joshua Garcia at the LuLu Hypermarket in Al Barsha UAE.

The Philippine Independence Day shall also see a special spotlight promotion titled PINOY PRIDE, featuring popular brands of Filipino food ingredients, such as UFC, Mama Sita’s and Century Tuna to name a few, to the classic delicacies and a wide variety of sauces like soy sauce and oyster sauce to banana syrup and a range of noodles, delicacies, and packaged foods. The promotion is running until 15th June.

“The Filipino community, as you know, is one of the most prominent and thriving communities in the UAE. Hence, we had started a more elaborate section with almost all popular food products from the Philippines,” said Mr. Shabu Abdul Majeed, Retail Director of LuLu Group. “As we have our own sourcing and exporting hub in the Philippines, we are able to ensure interrupted supply as well as maintain value pricing across our stores.”

Pinoy glamour and star-power kickstarted the whole celebration with a fan meeting at the LuLu Al Barsha store last June 11, where all Joshua Garcia fans got to interact with their favourite star and click photos. Five lucky winners had an exclusive photo opportunity and a signed Darna Funko Pop toy.

You can fill your trolley with the best goodies to try your hand at cooking up a Filipino storm. You can also take a short-cut to great taste via the LuLu Hot Foods section which will feature specialty Pinoy delights such as adobo, palabok, beef sisig, shanghai, and much more.

The wide variety of top Pinoy food brands and the best quality agriculture produce and Filipino food products from the Philippines have been carefully curated for LuLu by the Group’s own sourcing office in Calamba, Laguna, Philippines, which makes it possible for LuLu to sell the products at the most affordable prices.