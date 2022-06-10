The Bloomington Academy Private School: Empowering women to successful careers

The role of women in education takes another step forward with the efforts of The Bloomington Academy Private School, a British Curriculum school, based in Ajman, where expat women are duly recognised to take their career to the next level.

The Principal of The Bloomington Academy, Ms. Hussaina Begum Noor Sherieff, had a tete-a-tete conversation with Marites, the HR Assistant of the school. Marites’ inspiring story is but one of the many expat women at The Bloomington Academy who found their calling in education and were given the support they needed to grow.

Marites is currently working as the HR Assistant with The Bloomington Academy, Ajman. UAE. But before she found her dream job, she too had to course through several jobs back in the Philippines and here in the UAE.

34-year-old Marites Ferrer hails from Philippines, from the province of San Vicente, Virac, Catanduanes. She has a 7-year-old son, who is with her Parent in the Philippine and is currently studying there.

She worked for 4 years in the Department Store, after which she had the opportunity of coming to the UAE. In the UAE, she took a job as cashier in Ajman, where she worked for 1 year and 7 months. Like all married couples, it was good news for Marites and her husband, when they found out that she was pregnant. She decided to give up her job when she went for her maternity leave, but it does not stop there!

After her delivery, she was sponsored by her husband and she came back to the UAE, again, in 2016. She was referred by one of her friends, for a job at The Bloomington Academy when the Founder, Mr. Daniel Lazar was there at the school at the time.

Perseverance to grow

Like many of her fellow woman expats in the school, The Bloomington Academy took upon the chance to give Marites an opportunity to grow in her own career ladder, as they witnessed her potential through the past six years.

Marites was taken ins as a Teacher Assistant (TA, assisting the Teacher with the kids in class, as well as Bus Duty) from 2016 to 2019. As the school commenced its New Academic Year 2019-2020, COVID-19 took over with new safety protocols. In view of this, Marites was reassigned at the reception, from 2020 to 2021.

When the Principal, Ms. Hussaina Begum newly joined the school, during the time of the pandemic, Marites was her sole help in gathering all the information and details of the whole school.

Seeing her high caliber in dispensing her duties as a receptionist, and in maintaining records, she proved that she was capable of handling better positions. This was when the school decided to promote her to the position of an HR Assistant.

“Marites is the ONLY one who stays back on her own initiative, in ensuring that she has all the records, documents and data ready for me, for Inspection day. Especially during important submissions, school programs, important days etc., she comes early and will be the last one to leave the campus,” said Begum.

Seeing her capability and her potential in taking up responsibilities at work, The Bloomington Academy provided her with ample number of In-house Training sessions, in ensuring that no opportunity is left unexplored. The Quality Assurance Team (TQAT) tracked her potentials and furnished her with the trainings she required. This was how she was brought up from the position of a Teacher Assistant to an HR Assistant.

Marites’ story of success is but one of the many expat women that The Bloomington Academy has ushered to her success – all thanks to the comprehensive trainings and valuable support that they provide. With a diverse pool of nationalities and unyielding support from The Bloomington School, opportunities to grow as a woman alongside the chance to continue providing support for their families back home help careerwomen flourish within this educational institution.

The Principal, Ms. Hussaina truly believes that Marites has the potential and qualities which will take her up to greater dimensions in her career. She also reiterated that Marites is a role model for all ladies, specially of the Filipino Community. With determination and perseverance, there is no stoppage anywhere. It is onward, all the way!