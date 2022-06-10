Choithrams joins the Filipino community in the UAE for their 124th Independence Day celebrations

Choithrams wishes to congratulate the sizable Filipino community in the UAE, and millions around the world on their 124th Independence Day. We, at Choithrams are proud to have been part of their history, serving the Filipino community in the UAE for nearly five decades.

On this occasion, Mr. Rajiv Warrier, CEO – GCC, Choithrams said: “We are delighted to be a part of the Filipino community’s celebrations for the 124th commemoration of their country’s independence. Our businesses are designed with a view to serving the needs of a diverse population in the UAE and we offer a wide range of popular Philippine Food brands that we showcase on our shelves for our customers.”

“Choithrams was one of the first supermarkets in the UAE to understand the necessity of meeting the requirements of the Filipino population, and it established a specific and separate section for Filipino Foods, which included frozen meat across all 43 stores. Apart from the standard selection that we carry, we now run various offers under our Ethnic Promotions at all locations. We also make sure that we have the latest products in terms of innovation and trends” added Mr. Warrier.

Choithrams has substantial global experience, built over 80 years. The company first came to the UAE in the 1970s and over the next few decades, established itself as a leading retailer and distributor across the UAE, Oman, Qatar and Bahrain.

Since then, Choithrams has become a trusted name and a significant contributor to the Gulf region’s economic and social progress.