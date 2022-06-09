TFT Reach

Dominos’ celebrates PH’s Independence Day with AED1 Pizza offer

Have you set your plans for the weekend? In celebration of the Philippines’ 124th Independence Day, Domino’s Pizza has curated a special offer on this occasion.

Alamar Foods, the master franchisee of Domino’s in the MENAP region, has launched an AED1 offer to celebrate the Philippines’ Independence Day!

Whether you are into beef or chicken or even a veggie, we got you covered. Visit any of our stores in UAE and satisfy your cravings with our 1 AED offer. Buy any medium or large pizza of your choice and get the second for only 1 AED. Hurry up, the offer is valid for 3 days only, from June 10th to 12th, on www.dominos.com only.

Wait a second, that’s not all. Get ready for a big surprise on June 12th as Domino’s will also launch a new campaign on social media in celebration of the Philippines’ 124th Independence Day. Stay tuned by checking their Instagram and TikTok account @dominosuae and Domino’s UAE.

For more details on our news and offers, you can check www.dominos.com

