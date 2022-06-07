Experience and enjoy exciting activities at Dubai’s 124th Philippine Independence Day celebrations with West Zone

Mark your calendars this June 25 as West Zone proudly joins the Philippines’ most exciting celebrations of the Independence Day at the World Trade Center in Dubai!

Program preparations are in full swing as the Philippine Organizing Committee for the June 25 celebrations, headed by the Filipino Social Club, will have loads of activities in store.

From colourful festive parades that celebrate some of the Philippines’ most joyful fiestas to contests that exhibit the talents of Filipinos here in the Middle East, the Philippine Independence Day celebrations will witness the convergence of thousands of Filipinos under one roof! In addition, the day will also witness several guest stars from the Philippines including Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte!

“We, at West Zone wish the Filipino community good tidings with the upcoming celebration of their Independence Day this month. We value our Filipino shoppers close to our hearts, thus we have been proactively supporting the community. By reaching out to them through our affordable discounts of Filipino products, and the provision of care packages during the height of the pandemic, we have closely coordinated with the Philippine consulate to ensure no Filipino in need gets left behind. We are optimistic that these celebrations that West Zone will revel in, will be filled with joyful smiles that Filipinos are known for,” said Naresh Kumar Bhawnani, Founder and Chairman at West Zone Group.

The Filipinos’ favorite sari-sari store in the UAE has dedicated this special day to give back to UAE’s nearly one-million-strong Filipino community with special offers, free tasting sessions, and of course exciting raffle prizes to give away to lucky visitors!

“We are very proud to be supporting the Filipinos’ Independence Day celebrations – this is our simple way to extend our gratitude to our most frequent customers across all of our stores. We invite all Filipinos all over the UAE to come and join the fun and surprises that we have prepared for you. We will have free food, vouchers to give away, and other prizes – we are so excited to see you there on the 25th!” said Raju Gidwani, Executive Director at Shankar Trading Company.

Here’s an overview of the exciting activities you shouldn’t miss:

Parades and contests. The opening salvo of the Philippine Independence Day celebrations will welcome their guests with colourful upbeat dances and good vibes as several groups will be bringing the spirit of the Filipino fiesta here in the UAE! Several Filipinos will also take part across several contests that will display their eye for talent. Free food. Filipinos and other UAE residents who visit West Zone’s dedicated booth during the Philippine Independence Day celebrations will all get their opportunity to try some of West Zone’s tastiest dishes for free especially their unMEAT, West Zone’s meat-free product that captures the flavors of meat, as well as their Birch Tree Probiotic Milk that will surely enhance your digestive system! Both of these delicious and healthy products are produced by Century Pacific Food Inc, and are distributed nationwide by Shankar Trading Company, at a supermarket near you, such as West Zone! Discounts and promos. In addition, West Zone will also be announcing their special Independence Day weekend promo that both Filipinos and other UAE residents can take advantage of across West Zone’s over 130 branches all over the UAE. Surprise raffle prizes. Whenever Filipinos visit events and concerts, they are always thrilled with the opportunity to win just by being at the right place, and at the right time! West Zone will definitely thrill all of their booth visitors with the chance to win special raffle prizes they have in store – just visit to win! Filipino showbiz stars. The day will not end without special appearances from two of the Philippines young celebrities! The Filipino Channel will bring real-life celebrity couple Loisa Andalio and Ronnie Alonte to bring their ‘kilig’ (feel good) vibes and bring joy to UAE residents with their dancing and singing numbers.

This is why you shouldn’t miss bringing your family and friends to the 124th celebrations of the Philippine Independence this June 25 – save the date!

At West Zone, Filipinos and the UAE community as a whole can expect to save up on their purchases as they come up with exciting promos every week. Be sure to stay tuned at their social media pages for the latest discounts and updates!