6 expats winners from the Philippines shared AED 377,777 at the Mahzooz 78th Draw

Luck seems to have been on the side of six expatriates from the Philippines, who participated in Mahzooz’s 78th Grand Draw that took place on Saturday 28th of May 2022 at the Mahzooz UAE Studio.

While Mark Anthony, from the Philippines, was the lucky winner of AED 100,000, one of the three Raffle Draw prizes, five fellow countrymen were awarded AED 55,555.55 each, as they shared the second prize of AED 2 million, along with other winners, after matching 4 out of the 5 winning numbers.

“When a former colleague called me on the night of the draw, I was not able to pick up his call. I then received a message from him conveying the happy news about the win. I immediately opened the Mahzooz app on my phone to verify the results and I was so surprised to find my name among the winners. It was an indescribable moment” says Mark Anthony.

When asked how he will use the winning money, the father of three said: “The prize money will most likely go towards the education of my three kids. I will also use the rest to renovate our family house in the Philippines. This is a gift I was not expecting, and I am very grateful for it”.

The other five lucky winners share the same feelings of surprise and gratitude and have already made plans to use the prize money. Susie, a nurse who works at a medical facility in Abu Dhabi has decided to save the prize money. Esper who works as an accountant, said she will use the AED 55,555 to rebuild his parents’ house in her home country.

Mahzooz continues to gain popularity among a wide base of people from all walks of life. Beside winners from the Philippines, the second prize of AED 2 million was shared among participants from Egypt, Cameroon, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for AED 35. For each bottle purchased, participants are eligible for one line in the Grand Draw and will automatically be entered into the weekly raffle draw where three lucky winners will take home AED 100,000 each.

Every bottle of water purchased is donated and channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need. Mahzooz is inclusive to all who are eligible.

