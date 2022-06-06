HANDS ON REVIEW: Family-friendly LG’s A9Kompressor Cordless Handstick ensures spotless clean homes

Filipinos in the UAE rarely have time to clean up their spaces, especially with their long 9-5 schedules and the desire to rest up on their weekends. And while cleaning up may be a chore – it’s better to have the right equipment that will help you tidy up your home without having to spend too much time on your rest day.

LG’s latest tool – the LG CordZero™ A9 Kompressor Cordless Handstick addresses all of these and more with its high-powered Kompressor™ technology; dual-battery and cordless system; and easy cleaning modes. Here’s our review:

Clean up with a breeze. The LG CordZero™ A9 Kompressor Cordless Handstick’s vacuum is made up of three key components that ensure a spotless space. The Smart Inverter Motor rotates the fan at ultra speeds for powerful air currents, complemented by the Axial Turbo Cyclone that delivers this power to the motor, helping clean up even small dusts. The Power Drive Nozzle also sucks in small dusts that are otherwise invisible to the naked eye.

Cordless convenience. Gone are the days when you had to bother with long cords as you vacuum your entire home. This vacuum cleaner is powered with dual batteries with a run time of up to 120 minutes. In addition, it’s also powered by a thumb touch control so there’s no need to hold down the button while you are tidying up your spaces.

Care for your health. The LG CordZero™ A9 Kompressor Cordless Handstick is likewise powered by a 5-step filtration system which ensures that all areas you pass are rid of any dust. In addition – it also has a bigger container that allows for up to 2.4x more dust stored before you need to empty it, compared to conventional vacuum cleaners.

The LG CordZero™ A9 Kompressor Cordless Handstick is now available at your nearest home appliance and electronics store in the UAE. You can also check out more of its features at LG’s official website: https://www.lg.com/ae/vacuum-cleaners/lg-a9t-ultra-uae