Bangladeshi expat bags AED 20 million from Big Ticket

This month’s Big Ticket winner of AED 20 Million was announced at tonight’s Live Show. The first Bangladesh national to be named a grand prize winner this year, Mr. Arif bought his ticket on his own which makes him the lucky sole winner of The Mighty AED 20 Million.

A resident of Sharjah, Mr. Arif travels to the Abu Dhabi International Airport to pick up his ticket in person from the in-store counters every month, each time hoping to be named the grand prize winner. When Big Ticket Abu Dhabi representatives called Mr. Arif, he said, “Every month for the past year, I have been traveling to Abu Dhabi to buy my ticket and I’m so grateful to have finally won! I have no plans to stop buying Big Tickets and hope to be named a winner again in the future.”

Mr. Arif moved to the UAE from Saudi Arabia, where he lived for twelve years. The owner of a pre-owned car business, he previously ran a parking business as well as a shop that sold bathroom fittings. Alongside hosts Richard and Bouchra, guest host and City 1016 radio presenter Siddharth Vohra, and last month’s grand prize winner was invited to tonight’s stage to help crown the new winner, passing on his luck to Mr. Arif.

Congratulations once again to our Big Ticket Mighty AED 20 Million, series 240 grand prize winner, Mr. Arif, and to all the other winners from tonight’s show.

The upcoming July draw will give one lucky winner a lifechanging chance to win The Fantastic AED 15 Million with Big Ticket. A second prize amount of AED 1 million will also be announced, as well as a third prize amount of AED 100,000 and fourth prize amount of AED 50,000.

Details on weekly AED 250,000 cash prize electronic draw:

Promotion 1: 1st – 8th June & Draw Date – 9th June (Thursday)

Promotion 2: 9th– 15th June & Draw Date – 16th June (Thursday)

Promotion 3: 16th – 22nd June & Draw Date 23rd June (Thursday)

Promotion 4: 23rd – 30th June & Draw Date 1st July (Friday)

*All Big Ticket Cash Tickets purchased between the promotion dates will be entered into the adjoining draw date only; the tickets will not be entered into every weekly electronic draw.

