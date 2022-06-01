LAST CHANCE: Enjoy WEMART’s ‘buy 1 get 1’ for Chinese rice puddings, special discounts for other items Dragon Boat festival until June 3 only!

WEMART’s ongoing Dragon Boast Festival super sale is nearly ending – but not without extra special surprises for their customers!

Running from May 30 to June 3, WEMART’s highly sought-after Chinese Rice dumplings or ‘Zong Zi’ will be available on a ‘buy one, get one free’ basis for you to enjoy a variety of their traditional Chinese rice-pudding.

These include the Wu Fang Zhai speciality food item which comes in a variety of tastes, including Egg Yolk Meat Zongzi, ZZLL Hong Pao Red Bean Paste Zongzi, Chestnuts Zongzi, Red Bean Zongzi, Red Dates Zongzi, Oatmeal Rice Dumpling, Lightly sweet snow sticky Chestnuts Zongzi, and Meat Zongzi.

This specialty meal comes in a variety of savory tastes, including New Orleans Style Chicken Zongzi, Plum-dried veggies and meat Zongzi, ZLL Salted Sea Duck Egg, Original Soup Ham Meat Zongzi, and more!

Discounted items

In addition, WEMART amps up its last week of the Dragon Boat Festival with special discounts for over 40 items!

Fresh fruit lovers will enjoy discounted prices for Mandarin Oranges, Premium Bananas, Royal Black Grapes, Mangosteen, Durian, Lychee, Passion Fruit, Premium Fuji Apples, Blueberries, Cherries, and more! You can also stock up on vegetables sourced from WEMART’s local farms as well as international products including carrots, cucumber, enoki mushrooms, white mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, baby asparagus, lotus root, and others.

Those craving for seafood can now also buy white live clams, grass carp, shrimps, eel, Australian Red Lobster, and Hammour, at affordable prices. Meanwhile, those who wish to enjoy meat may get US Choice Beef Brisket, Fresh Beef Tripe, Fresh Chicken, Fresh Quail, and Fresh Mutton Ribs at huge discounts.

Shoppers should also take advantage of the opportunity to get household products such as Downy Fabric Conditioner, Masafi Tissue, Mise En Scene Shampoo, and others.

Follow @WEMARTuae on Facebook and Instagram to access more exciting offers on Asian goods and many other products from Tasty Yue Restaurant and WEMART Hypermarket.

WEMART is available through the following branches:

WEMART Hypermarket – Clock Tower

Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Abu Dhabi – Hamdan

Abdulla Bin Darwish Building (adjacent to Al Masraf Bank) Hamdan St. – Salam St. Junction, Abu Dhabi

WEMART Supermarket – Baniyas Branch

Shop-7, Baniyas Complex Tower, Nasser Square in Deira, just behind the Baniyas Square Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Supermarket – International City

China Cluster, International City, Dubai

WEMART Hypermarket – Dubai Investment Park

Shop No 2-1,Darwish Bin Ahmed & Sons Building B – Dubai Investments Park – Dubai