LuLu Celebrates a British Summer Fest

As the hot weather begins to peak up, the country’s leading hypermarket chain LuLu launched the British Food Week. The festival will run at all LuLu Hypermarkets across UAE till 1st June 2022 and shoppers will be able to make the most of the finest British summer treats, from a range of juices and bottled cordials to a wide selection of British cheeses, organic milk, flavoursome yoghurts, chocolates, biscuits, tea brands, and specialty breads.

More than 4,000 British products were specially flown in to fill the aisles of LuLu for this promotion. The Group’s food sourcing office in Birmingham works as the base for procurement of a wide range of authentic UK-made products to the entire retail network in the GCC countries, which makes it successful in bringing not only the favourite brands of shoppers, but as well as introducing new brands alongside the healthy product range that includes vegan, gluten-free, organic products, cheeses, and more.

In the food section, there will be a special emphasis on fresh food, cheeses, breads, and fruit and vegetables. Shoppers can easily shop the essential ingredients and whip up a traditional British meal, such as the fish and chips or Sunday roast, by choosing from the classic British dishes offered in both the hot and cold food sections.

“At LuLu, we are proud of our long and delicious list of British products and support the Great Britain and Northern Ireland by launching the LuLu British Food Week. We are delighted to showcase the best of Britain at this festival as part of our year-round tradition of country festivals which have given us the reputation of the Hypermarket chain which celebrates the maximum number of country spotlights,” said LuLu Group Executive Director Mr. Ashraf Ali M.A.

“The state-of-the-art and award-winning logistics and warehousing facility of LuLu Group in Birmingham supports our entire hypermarket chain, which is why we are able to offer shoppers the widest range of British products at the most affordable prices,” he added.