Express your unfiltered self with Pandora ME’s festival-inspired jewellery collection

Introducing the new festival-inspired line up of Pandora ME jewellery, with even more colour, more style and more choices. Launching this summer, the new collection allows you to create your summer jewellery playlist with interchangeable pieces to express your true, unfiltered self.

Remix and replay your unique looks to reflect your personality with the new range of bold styling links, open rings, medallions and mini dangles in eye-catching tones. Bursting with bright colours, including the new tie-dye enamel, these pieces will get you ready to celebrate summer in full colour.

Speaking about the collection inspo, Pandora’s Creative Directors, Filippo Ficarelli and Francesco Terzo, comment, “The Summer of Love and the youth movement at the end of the ‘60s and ‘70s helped shape our concept, which you can see in pieces like our Pandora ME Sun Power Medallion and Pandora ME Rainbow Heart of Freedom Medallion. Pandora ME is a mindset created by the energy of discovering, the energy of playing with style and the energy of connecting with people.”

Already serving up their summer looks are the iconic Pandora ME ambassadors, Charli XCX, Beabadoobee, Addison Rae, Donté Colley and Cecilia Cantarano: Channel your inner Charli, whose festival mantra is more is more – watch her take the stage rocking her trademark maximalist styling. For Addison, the festival glow up is all about serving unique looks with an edge by experimenting with link jewellery. Or, replay, restyle and repeat like Donté, who loves to constantly update his summer outfits by swapping out colourful styling accents that reflect his favourite tunes.

Embrace carefree summer vibes and express your personal style with Pandora ME this Summer.

#PandoraME