TFT Reach

Express your unfiltered self with Pandora ME’s festival-inspired jewellery collection

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago

Introducing the new festival-inspired line up of Pandora ME jewellery, with even more colour, more style and more choices. Launching this summer, the new collection allows you to create your summer jewellery playlist with interchangeable pieces to express your true, unfiltered self.

Remix and replay your unique looks to reflect your personality with the new range of bold styling links, open rings, medallions and mini dangles in eye-catching tones. Bursting with bright colours, including the new tie-dye enamel, these pieces will get you ready to celebrate summer in full colour.

Pandora ME Sun Power Medallion AED 275

Pandora ME Vibes Open Ring AED 245

Speaking about the collection inspo, Pandora’s Creative Directors, Filippo Ficarelli and Francesco Terzo, comment, “The Summer of Love and the youth movement at the end of the ‘60s and ‘70s helped shape our concept, which you can see in pieces like our Pandora ME Sun Power Medallion and Pandora ME Rainbow Heart of Freedom Medallion. Pandora ME is a mindset created by the energy of discovering, the energy of playing with style and the energy of connecting with people.”

Pandora ME Styling Tie dye Double Link AED 145

Pandora ME Link Chain Bracelet with Rainbow Heart of Freedom Medallion AED 590

Already serving up their summer looks are the iconic Pandora ME ambassadors, Charli XCX, Beabadoobee, Addison Rae, Donté Colley and Cecilia Cantarano: Channel your inner Charli, whose festival mantra is more is more – watch her take the stage rocking her trademark maximalist styling. For Addison, the festival glow up is all about serving unique looks with an edge by experimenting with link jewellery. Or, replay, restyle and repeat like Donté, who loves to constantly update his summer outfits by swapping out colourful styling accents that reflect his favourite tunes.

Pandora ME 1

Embrace carefree summer vibes and express your personal style with Pandora ME this Summer.

#PandoraME

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

LuLu British Food Week 1

LuLu Celebrates a British Summer Fest

2 hours ago
HUAWEI Watch Fit 2 2

2022 top fitness smartwatches in UAE: Meet the new fashionable: HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2

4 hours ago
Kylie Padilla Bolera

Kylie Padilla makes primetime comeback in exciting sports-oriented series ‘Bolera’

4 days ago
WhatsApp Image 2022 05 26 at 9.47.08 AM

LuLu Showcases Biggest Mango Range this Summer

5 days ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button