2022 top fitness smartwatches in UAE: Meet the new fashionable: HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2

Picking the right smartwatch can somewhat feel daunting with so many options out there. It mostly depends on your available budget and preferences. When looking to choose your next smartwatch you need to look at its design, battery life, health and fitness tracking, compatibility, and features that will let you enjoy wearing it on a daily basis.

Look no more! The new HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 may be exactly what you need. With a sleek and fashionable design, Bluetooth calling support, instant message reply, durable battery life, comprehensive health management and fitness tracking in addition to a myriad of convenient life assistant features it is the ideal companion to have with you. That’s why we think it is the best smartwatch you can get today.

The best bit is you do not have to worry about the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 compatibility. The smartwatch is compatible with Huawei devices as well as other Android and iOS devices, which is an advantage if you are using devices from other brands.

Fashion on your wrist: A large 1.74-inch HUAWEI FullView Display

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 is simply gorgeous and so stylish! It comes equipped with a large 1.74-inch AMOLED HD HUAWEI FullView display, the display area is 18.6% larger than that of the previous generation, and the screen-to-body ratio is as high as 72.2%. The display comes with 336 PPI and 336 x 480 resolution to deliver an extreme visual experience where content is more vivid than ever.

Bluetooth Calls and Message Quick Reply

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 now comes with a speaker. Whether it is doing chores at home, walking, running, cycling, or hiking, phone call information can be pushed to the watch instantly. You can answer and hang up calls through the smartwatch by tapping the button without taking out their smartphone, providing an effective and convenient experience. If you are not available to answer the phone, you can quickly reply in the form of a short message with one tap. The reply can be customised in the HUAWEI Health App, allowing you to always stay online and not miss anything important.

A long lasting battery life

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 features a large battery in its compact design. To ensure a comfortable and uninterrupted experience, this smartwatch supports fast charging technology. With a 5-minute charge, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 can be used for 24 hours. Under typical usage scenario, the smartwatch can be used for 10 days, and 7 days in heavy usage scenarios.

Health manager on your wrist

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 provides all-rounded health management such as continuous SpO2 monitoring, all-day heart rate, sleep, stress, and breathing monitoring to help you keep track of your physical changes at all times. At the same time, with the HUAWEI Health App on the smartphone, it can synchronise health-monitoring data in real time, allowing you to keep an eye on your physical and mental health at all times.

Working out, mental health, and sleep are at the core of a healthy lifestyle, so the HUAWEI Health App is fully upgraded with the Healthy Living Management, which helps to develop self-disciplined workout routine and active health management. Through personalised settings, you can receive regular reminders such as; health challenges, daily water intake, medication reminders, daily mindfulness, early sleep reminders, exercise volume, and staying positive. The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 will also send out reminders to ensure you practice good and healthy living habits even during busy times.

Other cool features:

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 supports offline music playback. You can also manage music playback through mobile apps, match different playlists to different sports, and enjoy your music anytime, anywhere. It also supports 97 workout modes such as running, cycling, swimming, skipping, etc., and includes current mainstream and common workout like weight training, dancing, ball games, water sports, winter sports, extreme sports. You can quickly select your favourite workout mode and keep track of your progress, whether you are swimming in the pool or running on the court, you can enjoy the most from the workout.

Lastly, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 is based on Huawei’s running ability index (RAI), which can assess user’s ability based on height, weight, age, and other physical conditions, alongside historical running data to create a customised personal running plan for every user.

Available in two Editions – Active Edition and Classic Edition. Huawei’s latest smartwatch will be available in the UAE in June.