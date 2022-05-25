Win two extra tickets to win AED 20 million from Big Ticket – here’s how!

Enter the Big Ticket Mighty Bonanza and get the chance to win 2 tickets to the AED 20 million draw!

Between May 25th (12:01 am) and May 28th (11:59 pm), fans of Big Ticket who avail the buy 2 get 1 free cash prize tickets offer will automatically be entered into an electronic draw that will see 10 lucky winners win 2 free tickets each to the upcoming AED 20 million draw. Selected at random, the 10 contestants eligible to win this lifechanging amount will be announced on May 29th on Big Ticket’s official website, www.bigticket.ae, and social media platforms.

Announced on June 3rd, the Big Ticket live draw will begin at 7:30 pm where the grand prize winner will take home AED 20 million. A second prize amount of AED 1 million will also be announced, as well as a third prize amount of AED 100,000 and fourth prize amount of AED 50,000. Fans and contestants can tune into the live draw by logging onto Big Ticket’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The opportunity of a lifetime to become the UAE’s next millionaire awaits! Tickets can be purchased on the Big Ticket website, or by visiting the in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport. For all the latest news and updates on upcoming draws, everyone is encouraged to follow the Big Ticket social media platforms.

It’s time to win big!

*Term & conditions apply