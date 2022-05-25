TFT Reach

Up to 40% off WEMART’s rice dumplings during Dragon Boat festival till May 31

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 1 hour ago

Filipinos craving for hot, steaming, delicious rice dumplings can now enjoy a special variety of flavors from the East at WEMART!

The ongoing Dragon Boat Festival at WEMART allows Filipinos and other shoppers to enjoy a huge 40% discount whenever shoppers spend at least AED 100 for their rice dumpling purchases.

For every purchase of AED 100, shoppers can immediately get AED 40 off! This is truly an exciting promo that is in line with the yearly Chinese custom where festive celebrations transform bad energy into pleasant emotions for the entire community.

In the run-up to the Dragon Boat Festival, WEMART will put many new goods and gift boxes on display.

The Wu Fang Zhai speciality food item comes in a variety of tastes, including Egg Yolk Meat Zongzi, ZZLL Hong Pao Red Bean Paste Zongzi, Chestnuts Zongzi, Red Bean Zongzi, Red Dates Zongzi, Oatmeal Rice Dumpling, Lightly sweet snow sticky Chestnuts Zongzi, and Meat Zongzi.

This speciality meal comes in a variety of savory tastes, including New Orleans Style Chicken Zongzi, Plum-dried veggies and meat Zongzi, ZLL Salted Sea Duck Egg, Original Soup Ham Meat Zongzi, and more!

Each of these delectable Zongzi meals is also available in a distinctive ‘Heirloom Gift Box,’ making it a unique and appropriate gift for your loved ones as the Dragon Boat Festival approaches this June.

Follow @WEMARTuae on Facebook and Instagram to access more exciting offers on Asian goods and many other products from Tasty Yue Restaurant and WEMART Hypermarket.

WEMART is available through the following branches:

WEMART Hypermarket – Clock Tower
Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Abu Dhabi – Hamdan
Abdulla Bin Darwish Building (adjacent to Al Masraf Bank) Hamdan St. – Salam St. Junction, Abu Dhabi

WEMART Supermarket – Baniyas Branch
Shop-7, Baniyas Complex Tower, Nasser Square in Deira, just behind the Baniyas Square Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Supermarket – International City
China Cluster, International City, Dubai

WEMART Hypermarket – Dubai Investment Park
Shop No 2-1,Darwish Bin Ahmed & Sons Building B – Dubai Investments Park – Dubai

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 1 hour ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

boracay main01

DoubleDragon’s Hotel 101 eyes first expansion in Asia this 2022

9 mins ago
skechers

Get your favorite Skechers footwear at Flat 40% off on select styles in Dubai from May 27-29

39 mins ago
Mighty Bonanza

Win two extra tickets to win AED 20 million from Big Ticket – here’s how!

42 mins ago
IKEA Filipino Food

Dig into the Best of Filipino Cuisine at IKEA

10 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button