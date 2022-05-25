Up to 40% off WEMART’s rice dumplings during Dragon Boat festival till May 31

Filipinos craving for hot, steaming, delicious rice dumplings can now enjoy a special variety of flavors from the East at WEMART!

The ongoing Dragon Boat Festival at WEMART allows Filipinos and other shoppers to enjoy a huge 40% discount whenever shoppers spend at least AED 100 for their rice dumpling purchases.

For every purchase of AED 100, shoppers can immediately get AED 40 off! This is truly an exciting promo that is in line with the yearly Chinese custom where festive celebrations transform bad energy into pleasant emotions for the entire community.

In the run-up to the Dragon Boat Festival, WEMART will put many new goods and gift boxes on display.

The Wu Fang Zhai speciality food item comes in a variety of tastes, including Egg Yolk Meat Zongzi, ZZLL Hong Pao Red Bean Paste Zongzi, Chestnuts Zongzi, Red Bean Zongzi, Red Dates Zongzi, Oatmeal Rice Dumpling, Lightly sweet snow sticky Chestnuts Zongzi, and Meat Zongzi.

This speciality meal comes in a variety of savory tastes, including New Orleans Style Chicken Zongzi, Plum-dried veggies and meat Zongzi, ZLL Salted Sea Duck Egg, Original Soup Ham Meat Zongzi, and more!

Each of these delectable Zongzi meals is also available in a distinctive ‘Heirloom Gift Box,’ making it a unique and appropriate gift for your loved ones as the Dragon Boat Festival approaches this June.

WEMART is available through the following branches:

WEMART Hypermarket – Clock Tower

Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Abu Dhabi – Hamdan

Abdulla Bin Darwish Building (adjacent to Al Masraf Bank) Hamdan St. – Salam St. Junction, Abu Dhabi

WEMART Supermarket – Baniyas Branch

Shop-7, Baniyas Complex Tower, Nasser Square in Deira, just behind the Baniyas Square Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Supermarket – International City

China Cluster, International City, Dubai

WEMART Hypermarket – Dubai Investment Park

Shop No 2-1,Darwish Bin Ahmed & Sons Building B – Dubai Investments Park – Dubai