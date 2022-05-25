Get your favorite Skechers footwear at Flat 40% off on select styles in Dubai from May 27-29

Skechers joins Dubai Festival and Retail Establishment’s special three-day super sale with a huge discount of flat 40% this weekend!

From May 27 to 29, UAE residents can visit their nearest Skechers exclusive stores in Dubai to enjoy a flat 40% off for their preferred shoes that are both comfortable and represent their sense of style.

Women & Men shoppers can select several styles from Skechers’ latest collections which include Skechers Go Walk 6, Skechers Glide Step, Skechers Hyper Burst, Skechers Arch Fit, and so much more!

Families with little kids can also take advantage of Skechers’ 40% off deal for their kids! The kids collection from Skechers is light weight , durable and oh so adorable. Gear up your little one in cool style and comfortable footwear only by Skechers.

This promotion is exclusive for Dubai stores only – store locations include:

Dubai: Skechers Ibn Battuta Mall, Skechers Dubai Mall, Skechers Dubai Festival City, Skechers Mall Of The Emirates, Skechers Mirdiff City Centre, Skechers Arabian Centre, Skechers Al Ghurair Centre , Skechers Burjuman Centre, Skechers Deira City Centre, Marina Mall Dubai, Skechers Dubai Mall Kids , Skechers Dubai Hills

A global leader in the performance and lifestyle footwear industry, Skechers USA, Inc. designs, develops and markets more than 3,000 styles for men, women and children. Skechers’ success stems from its employees, high-quality, varied product offering, diversified domestic and international distribution channels, and targeted multi-channel marketing.