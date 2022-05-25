TFT Reach

Get your favorite Skechers footwear at Flat 40% off on select styles in Dubai from May 27-29

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 35 mins ago

Skechers joins Dubai Festival and Retail Establishment’s special three-day super sale with a huge discount of flat 40% this weekend!

From May 27 to 29, UAE residents can visit their nearest Skechers exclusive stores in Dubai to enjoy a flat 40% off for their preferred shoes that are both comfortable and represent their sense of style.

Women & Men shoppers can select several styles from Skechers’ latest collections which include Skechers Go Walk 6, Skechers Glide Step, Skechers Hyper Burst, Skechers Arch Fit, and so much more!

Families with little kids can also take advantage of Skechers’ 40% off deal for their kids! The kids collection from Skechers is light weight , durable and oh so adorable. Gear up your little one in cool style and comfortable footwear only by Skechers.

This promotion is exclusive for Dubai stores only – store locations include:

Dubai:  Skechers Ibn Battuta Mall, Skechers Dubai Mall, Skechers Dubai Festival City, Skechers Mall Of The Emirates, Skechers Mirdiff City Centre, Skechers Arabian Centre, Skechers Al Ghurair Centre , Skechers Burjuman Centre, Skechers Deira City Centre, Marina Mall Dubai, Skechers Dubai Mall Kids , Skechers Dubai Hills

A global leader in the performance and lifestyle footwear industry, Skechers USA, Inc. designs, develops and markets more than 3,000 styles for men, women and children. Skechers’ success stems from its employees, high-quality, varied product offering, diversified domestic and international distribution channels, and targeted multi-channel marketing.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 35 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

boracay main01

DoubleDragon’s Hotel 101 eyes first expansion in Asia this 2022

6 mins ago
Mighty Bonanza

Win two extra tickets to win AED 20 million from Big Ticket – here’s how!

38 mins ago
we mart

Up to 40% off WEMART’s rice dumplings during Dragon Boat festival till May 31

1 hour ago
IKEA Filipino Food

Dig into the Best of Filipino Cuisine at IKEA

10 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button