WEMART begins special Dragon Boat festival with exciting discounts and promos this May

The Dragon Boat Festival – the annual Chinese tradition that helps to shift negative energies into positive vibes for the entire community with festive celebrations.

At WEMART, this means extra special discounts and deals that shoppers will definitely enjoy. What’s even better is that WEMART will be launching several new items and gift boxes on display in the run up to the Dragon Boat Festival.

Shoppers who buy WEMART’s Wu Fang Zhai Zongzi Gift Box with purchases of over AED 100 will enjoy an instant AED 20 off from their purchase!

The Wu Fang Zhai specialty food item is available in a variety of flavors such as the Egg Yolk Meat Zongzi, ZZLL Hong Pao Red Bean Paste Zongzi, Chestnuts Zongzi, Red Bean Zongzi, Red Dates Zongzi, Oatmeal Rice Dumpling, Lightly sweet snow glutinous Chestnuts Zongzi, and Meat Zonzi,

This specialty dish is also available in savory flavors such as the New Orleans Style Chicken Zongzi, Plum-dried vegetables and meat Zongzi, ZLL Salted Sea Duck Egg, Original Soup Ham Meat Zongzi, and more!

Each of these delicious Zongzi dishes are also available in special ‘Heirloom Gift Box’ making it a special and ideal gift for your loved ones to usher in the Dragon Boat festival this coming June.

WEMART is available through the following branches:

WEMART Hypermarket – Clock Tower

Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Abu Dhabi – Hamdan

Abdulla Bin Darwish Building (adjacent to Al Masraf Bank) Hamdan St. – Salam St. Junction, Abu Dhabi

WEMART Supermarket – Baniyas Branch

Shop-7, Baniyas Complex Tower, Nasser Square in Deira, just behind the Baniyas Square Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Supermarket – International City

China Cluster, International City, Dubai

WEMART Hypermarket – Dubai Investment Park

Shop No 2-1,Darwish Bin Ahmed & Sons Building B – Dubai Investments Park – Dubai