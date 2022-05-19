Vegetable shop owner wins AED 500,000 with Big Ticket

Taking home an impressive AED 500,000 with the lucky ticket no. 069002, Mr. Binu, an Indian expat living in Abu Dhabi, is Big Ticket’s newest weekly cash prize winner.

When Big Ticket representatives called Mr. Binu to interview him, he was extremely happy. He said, “It has been my goal to win the grand prize for the past two years, but I am very happy to win the weekly drawing. I plan to use this money to open a few more vegetable shops around the UAE and to expand my business. I would like to express my gratitude to Big Ticket for making my dreams come true.”

Mr. Binu will still stand a chance to win AED 20 Million, as well as the second prize of 1 Million AED and 2 other prizes of immense value on 3rd June. Customers who purchase cash prize tickets during the month of May will be entered into an electronic draw and be eligible to win AED 500,000 every week.

Details on weekly AED 500,000 cash prize electronic draws in May:

Promotion 1: 1st – 8th May & Draw Date – 9th May (Monday)

Promotion 2: 9th– 16th May & Draw Date – 17th May (Tuesday)

Promotion 3: 17th – 24th May & Draw Date – 25th May (Wednesday)

Promotion 4: 25th – 31st May & Draw Date – 1st June (Wednesday)

*All Big Ticket Cash Tickets purchased between the promotion dates will be entered into the adjoining draw date only; the tickets will not be entered into every weekly electronic draw.

