TCL Brings New Mini LED QLED TVs And Home Appliances to the Middle East and Africa

TCL Electronics (1070.HK), the Global No.2 LCD TV brand and a pioneer in consumer electronics and home appliances, announced the launch of its new C Series TV line-up and home appliances in the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

As a global technology brand with presence in over 160 countries and regions, TCL has been providing products to approximately 300 million users globally. In 2021, TCL TV’s market share grew by 11.5 percent with 24.6 million units of LCD TV shipment, while No.1 Android OS Smart TV Brand, according to Omdia TV sets market tracker Q1 2022 and Omdia TV design and features tracker respectively.

“We are proud to unveil TCL’s latest generation of Mini LED and QLED C Series TVs, to offer premium home theater experience to consumers in the Middle East and Africa” said Sunny Yang, General Manager of TCL MEA.

TCL Mini LED 4K TV C935 and C835, both raise the bar of powerful imagery by increasing the number of local dimming zones to as many as 1920 and offering stunning brightness performance, to achieve striking contrast, show captivating details as well as over 1 billion colors powered by QLED technology.

As superior QLED 4K entertainment center, C735 and C635 are designed to deliver a comprehensive range of entertainment experience with Google TV and exceptional video gaming performance. Those line-up TVs will soon be available in the UAE and other countries of the Middle East and Africa region.

TCL also announced the latest home appliances, such as the FreshIN air conditioner, Sweeva Series of robot vacuum cleaners (which received the CES 2022 Innovation Award), Breeva Series air purifiers, P2 Series auto-dose washing machines and its newest range of intelligent IoT small domestic appliances that can be controlled remotely and intelligently through the TCL Home App.

“TCL has expanded already in MEA significantly.” Mohammed Minhajuddin, Senior Marketing Manager of TCL MEA said, “We have great ambitions for the future with an efficient local marketing mapping plan.”

These new products are firmly in line with TCL’s s new brand signature “Inspire Greatness”, which not only carries the brand’s latest corporate message, but also reflects TCL’s confidence and ambition to provide consumers around the world with values that inspire and empower people to pursue greatness in their lives. go beyond products.