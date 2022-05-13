Elegance on your wrist: An everlasting masterpiece – the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro is here and here’s why we absolutely love it

Huawei today released their newest and best-looking smartwatch – the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Series. This absolute gorgeous masterpiece embodies elegance on your wrist! It uses remarkable and high-end materials and features a stunning moon phase complication. On top of that, everything that we love about other Huawei smartwatches has gotten even better in the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro, like the up-to 14 days battery life, professional health management, all-new workout modes, and convenient life-assistant features.

HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro – Titanium Edition and Ceramic Edition

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro series is compatible with Huawei devices as well as other Android and iOS devices. The smartwatch is available in two variants – Titanium Edition and Ceramic Edition. Huawei’s latest smartwatch will be available in the UAE for pre-orders from May 13th starting at 1499 AED with free gifts worth of 475 AED.

Elegance on your wrist: An everlasting masterpiece

HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro premium design is inspired by nature, focusing on the beauty of nature and the integration of cutting-edge technologies. Its high-end design is complemented by a moon phase display; a signature of classic and luxurious watches; that not only adds to premium look and feel of the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro series, but it also brings to users – unique watch faces, from which they can observe the different phases of the moon as it changes.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Titanium Edition brings a fresh look and feel with a premium design and uses luxury-grade polishing to create a classy look. This edition features a 1.43-inch AMOLED high-definition colour display and is equipped with a titanium metal case, sapphire glass lens and ceramic back case.

Meanwhile, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Ceramic Edition sports a soft and elegant finish. Featuring a 1.32-inch AMOLED HD colour display, the watch is a testimony to ingenious craftsmanship and fine polishing techniques that make it lightweight and dazzling. The warm white and the sparkling gold and silver endow it with quality and style. It has a soft natural gloss that highlights its elegant, feminine features. Finished with state-of-the-art craftsmanship, the watch’s lasting ceramic lustre sparkles with every flick of your wrist. It features an exclusive flower dial with dynamic effects; the five different dial effects show various shapes of the flower as time goes. The dynamic flower dial changes with time embodies design ingenuity with artistry. The vivid blossoming of flowers not only symbolises the passage of time in a fascinating way but also adds a beautiful twist to its presentation.

Long battery life and hassle-free wireless fast charging

One of the biggest perks of this watch is its long-lasting battery life! HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Titanium Edition comes with 14-days battery life and 7-days of battery life in intense usage scenarios and the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Ceramic Edition with 7 days of battery life. The long battery life ensures that you can wear it all day long and even when sleeping. As the watch supports wireless fast charging, it can give you enough power for an entire day with just 10 minutes of charging.

Professional health management on your wrist

In terms of health, HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro series supports Electrocardiogram (ECG) data collection[2], which can accurately provide single-lead ECG measurements, real-time analysis, sinus rhythm and atrial fibrillation detection, and premature atrial and ventricular beat reminders for users and supports arterial stiffness detection, allowing users to actively prevent the risk of vascular diseases. It also offers all-round health management in heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen, sleep, respiratory health, and pressure, which helps keep tracking the changes in your body. With the HUAWEI Health App on the phone, you can synchronize real-time exercise and health monitoring data to pay close attention to the health of you and your family.

HUAWEI TruSeenTM 5.0+ does not only further improves the accuracy of heart rate monitoring, but also improves the accuracy of SpO2 monitoring.

Stay active with all-new workout modes

HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro offers several professional workout modes like golf driving range mode, running, walking, mountain climbing, hiking, cross-country running, cycling, open water swimming, triathlon, skiing, snowboarding, cross-country skiing, free training, elliptical machine and rowing machine.

If you love free diving, the new professional Free Diving Mode on the watch might get you excited. The watch achieves the EN 13319 standard, a ground-breaking diving-level waterproof performance, which can support free dives up to 30 metres deep, accompanying you to explore underwater wonders.

Convenient life assistant features

In order to prevent users from missing important calls or text messages, HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro supports Bluetooth calls. You can also reject calls, reply to incoming messages, and mute on the smartwatch conveniently. HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Series supports Bluetooth music playback. When connected via Bluetooth, you can control the smartphone to start, pause, play previous song, play next song, or adjust volume through the smartwatch’s music control interface. Through personalised settings, you can also receive regular reminders: Health challenges, daily water intake, medication reminders, daily mindfulness, early sleep reminder, exercise volume, and staying positive are all small things related to your health. Users can also choose from a myriad of watch faces themes for download for a more customised experience.

Price and Availability in the UAE

The new HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro in Titanium and Ceramic Editions will be available for pre-orders in the UAE from May 13th at a starting price of 1499 AED. The pre-order offer avails gifts worth of 475 AED, including the HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i, genuine Huawei Watch strap and 20% off on HUAWEI Care services for Watch.

Typical scenario: Bluetooth call for 30 minutes/week, music playback for 30 minutes/week, heart rate monitoring on, scientific sleep monitoring at night, average 90 minutes (GPS on) workout tracking per week, message notification enabled (50 messages per day, 6 calls per day, 3 alarms), wake up the screen 200 times a day. Actual battery life varies depending on usage habits.

Heavy usage scenario: Bluetooth calls for 30 minutes/week, music playback for 30 minutes/week, heart rate monitoring on, scientific sleep monitoring at night, stress detection, heart health and sleep apnea enabled, average 180 minutes (GPS on) workout tracking per week, turn on message notifications (50 messages per day, 6 calls, 3 alarms), and keep the screen on for 30 minutes per day. Actual battery life varies depending on usage habits.

ECG feature only supported in select countries. The available situation may update later.