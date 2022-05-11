Jo Koy reveals comedic brand of storytelling makes him relatable to global audiences

Jo Koy will be thrilling Filipinos and his global fans in Dubai this May 14 with his upcoming ‘Funny is Funny’ World Tour at the Coca-Cola Arena.

In an interview with The Filipino Times, Jo Koy revealed that beyond his Filipino demographic, he engages his audiences from all around the world through his specific yet relatable family life experiences that many audience members have likewise gone through during their childhood.

“When you go to my shows, it’s every race, it’s every ethnicity. It doesn’t matter what city I’m in. I mean, we’re in Dubai. That’s the beautiful thing about stand-up comedy. It brings us together through laughter. It’s a universal language. What I love the most about my stand-up is that you can relate to me and figure out that that a mom is just a mom. My mom’s no different from your mom, so when I go to Dubai, I want everyone to come. I want everyone to relate. I want everyone to laugh and that’s what this is all about,” said Jo Koy.

He added that his way of storytelling allows audiences to take a look back at their personal experiences and make them realize that they’re not alone in the world who has gone through such circumstances.

“I like to tell my story, – you know it makes me specific, but it also makes me relatable. You know, it’s like my specific story about my son but then again, you relate because you’re, you’re a dad, you’re parents. I like to get my stories out there. I like to tell my mom’s stories and, and get people to laugh at me and understand that, okay – I’m not the only one that has to go through that. So it’s cool. It’s almost like therapy for me when I do my day to day stories. You know, it’s almost like okay, if I’m not alone, that I’m good,” said Jo Koy.

He hopes that Dubai residents especially Filipinos would have a good time when they watch his show this May.

“One it’s beautiful to embrace your culture and spread love within the community but also letting people know and getting them aware of who we are and what we do and hearing our voice. So I thank you the Filipino Times for giving this opportunity for me to shout this out to y’all,” said Jo Koy.

The hilarious and witty comedian Jo Koy, whose comedy has been enjoyed around the world, will soon be on local shores as he brings all new material in his highly anticipated Funny Is Funny World Tour on the 14th of May at the Coca-Cola Arena. Jo Koy will be one of the featured headliners for the much-anticipated Dubai Comedy Festival.

The event is presented by Blu Blood. Tickets from AED 180 are limited and are available from jokoy.com, www.coca-cola-arena.com, Dubai Calendar, PlatinumList, BookMyShow. All tickets that were purchased for the original December 2021 show, will remain valid for the new date.

Patrons must continue to wear a mask in the venue but proof of vaccination is not required for this event. Blu Blood will ensure that all health and safety guidelines, as laid out by the Dubai government, are carefully implemented and followed.