32 lucky Filipino winners in UAE grab up to AED 3,000 cashback from LuLu Exchange

LuLu Exchange, one of the UAE’s most trusted remittance partners for expats, gives back to the UAE community with an exciting new campaign ‘Send Smart & Get Cash Back’ – where at least 32 of our fellow Filipino expats have already won cashback up to AED 3,000 per person!

The promo, ongoing until May 23, will select 150 more winners in the coming weeks – and all those who transact via any of LuLu Exchange’s 83 branches or via the LuLu Money transfer app will be eligible to join.

Each customer must make a minimum of two money transfers within the scheduled periods. The higher the amount you send, the higher your chance to win – with a minimum money transfer amount pegged at AED 100 and a maximum cashback prize of AED 3000.

Eligibility periopds for the two remaining draws are as follows:

April 24 – May 8 (75 winners, draw date this May 11)

May 9 – May 23 (75 winners, draw date this May 25)

For more details, visit your nearest LuLu Exchange social media page or call 600 522 204