Expat bags AED 500,000 win from Big Ticket

Mr. Thedsinamoorthy Meenachisundram, an Indian expat living in Dubai is Big Ticket’s first weekly cash

prize winner in May, taking home a whopping AED 500,000, with the lucky ticket no. 065245.

When Big Ticket host Bouchra called Mr. Thedsinamoorthy to inform him of his winnings he was

extremely happy. He said, “I have been dreaming of this moment for the past 5 years. I came to this

country with the hope of changing my life and today because of Big Ticket my dream has come true.”

Mr. Thedsinamoorthy regularly buys the Big Ticket with his brother, but this month, he bought his

winning ticket on his own on 2 nd May and took home the amazing cash prize.

Mr. Thedsinamoorthy will still stand a chance to win AED 20 Million, second prize of 1 Million AED and 2

other prizes of immense value on 3 rd June. Customers who purchase cash prize tickets during the month

of May will be entered into an electronic draw and stand a chance to win AED 500,000 every week.

Follow our Big Ticket social media platforms for all the latest news and updates.

HURRY, IT’S TIME TO WIN BIG!!

Details on weekly AED 500,000 cash prize electronic draws in May:

Promotion 1: 1 st – 8 th May & Draw Date – 9 th May (Monday)

Promotion 2: 9 th – 16 th May & Draw Date – 17 th May (Tuesday)

Promotion 3: 17 th – 24 th May & Draw Date 25 th May (Wednesday)

Promotion 4: 25 th – 31 th May & Draw Date 1 st June (Wednesday)

*All Big Ticket Cash Tickets purchased between the promotion dates will be entered in the adjoining

draw date only, the tickets will not be entered into every weekly electronic draw.