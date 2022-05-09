2022 best smartwatches: Elegance on your wrist: How the new HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro is stealing the spotlight

Smartwatches have gotten really smart with cutting edge health and fitness tracking features. The recently launched HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Series is a milestone in the evolution of smartwatches. The watch stands toe to toe with high-end luxury watches in terms of design and materials and yet comes with incredibly long battery life and a host of professional health management features. So, if you are looking for a smartwatch right now, you have some solid options to choose from. Here we have rounded up the top smartwatches worth spending your money on and why HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro stands as our favourite over the Apple Watch Series 7

HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro

This watch is an elegant and everlasting masterpiece. It emulates the look and feel of classic luxury watches with its signature Moon Phase Collection, therefore, stuns with its Premium ID design! Also, it can connect with Huawei devices as well as other Android and iOS devices.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro comes in two variants: Titanium Edition and Ceramic Edition. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Titanium Edition brings a fresh look and feel with a minimalist design and uses luxury-grade polishing to create a premium finish. It is equipped with a titanium metal case, sapphire glass lens and ceramic back case. On the other hand, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Ceramic Edition is soft and elegant. It has a soft natural gloss that highlights its elegant, feminine features. Finished with state-of-the-art craftsmanship, the watch’s lasting ceramic lustre sparkles with every flick of your wrist. It also features an exclusive flower dial with dynamic effects; the five different dial effects show various shapes of the flower with time. The vivid blossoming of flowers not only symbolises the passage of time in a fascinating way but also adds a fun twist to its presentation.

HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Titanium Edition comes with a 14 days battery life and 7 days of battery life in intense usage scenarios, while the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro Ceramic Edition comes with 7 days of battery life in typical scenarios and 4 days of battery life in heavy usage scenarios. The long battery life ensures that users can wear it all day long and even when sleeping. What makes it even better is the support for wireless fast charging that can charge up the watch for a full-day day of use in just 10 minutes.

In terms of health, HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro series supports ECG (Electrocardiogram) data collection, which can accurately provides single-lead ECG measurements, real-time analysis, sinus rhythm and atrial fibrillation detection, and premature atrial and ventricular beat reminders for users and supports arterial stiffness detection, allowing users to actively prevent the risk of vascular diseases. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro series can also provide continuous, real-time, and accurate SpO 2 (Blood Oxygen Saturation), sleep and stress monitoring features for comprehensive health management. The latest HUAWEI TruSeenTM 5.0+ increases the data processing capacity by four times, reducing the signal loss rate, and improving the accuracy of heart rate and SpO 2 monitoring. Especially in workout scenarios, the accuracy of dynamic heart rate monitoring is greatly improved.

This smartwatch also inherits the excellent DNA of the GT Series with rich sports modes as it builds a more comprehensive sports management function. The watch comes with over 100 workout modes, from outdoor workouts like running, walking and hiking to indoor workouts like rowing machines and elliptical. The new professional Free Diving Mode in the watch supports a maximum depth of 30 meters.

Apple Watch Series 7

The seventh iteration of the Apple Watch comes in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm. And it is available in aluminium, stainless steel, and a titanium version. It follows the same rounded rectangular design as the previous Apple watches. Apple Series 7 has thinner display bezels than Series 6. The battery life hasn’t changed and still stays at around 18 hours. The limited battery life of the watch doesn’t allow it to be an effective sleep tracker.

Health features of the watch include ECG, blood oxygen monitor, and an optical heart rate sensor. Apple Watch 7 can track your running and count your steps. It also gives you many different workout types, including cycling. However, keep in mind that the watch is not compatible with Android phones.

Conclusion

After looking at both watches, it is evident that HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro has some obvious advantages over the Apple Watch 7. All the high-end materials in the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro series also puts it in a class of its own. On top of that, there is the battery life of up to 2 weeks, which, when compared to the Apple Watch 7, is truly astounding. Then there is the host of health management features that help you keep tabs on your health with accuracy. In short, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 3 Pro is undoubtedly the smarter choice for a smartwatch in 2022.