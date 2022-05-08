LOOK: LuLu shoppers receive prizes from AED 2.5 million giveaway

The region’s top retailer LuLu handed over the first batch of prizes to 175 winners from its mega AED 2.5 million raffle promotion. As part of the 45-day promotion that will give a total of 1,250 winners with worth AED 2,000 LuLu Shoppingift cards each, the awarding ceremony was held at Abu Dhabi’s favourite lifestyle and shopping destination, Al Wahda Mall.

Mr. Abubaker TP, Director of LuLu Hypermarkets Abu Dhabi and Al Dhafra region, said: “We, at LuLu, always make it a priority to add value to every customer shopping experience and this is through exciting campaigns like this AED 2.5 million giveaway. It is timely that our first batch of winners will get to enjoy shopping for the much-awaited long weekend this coming Eid holidays. There are 15 days left until the promotion ends and we ensure more exciting offers from our stores where shoppers can both benefit from getting great discounts and joining this exciting raffle draw.”

LuLu shoppers can join the raffle draw for every AED 100 spent at any LuLu store across the UAE. The ‘Win AED 2.5 Million’ promotion is running till 15th May 2022. Customers can get their raffle coupon registered at the Customer Service counter of any LuLu store or online here: https://www.luluhypermarket.com/en-ae/pages/raffle/shop-and-win-2.5-million