Western Digital – Eid Gift Guide

Best for gamers

For that special someone you know who is obsessed with gaming, we have the perfect gifts to optimize their playing arena experience.

The SanDisk microSDXC card for the Nintendo Switch game system is designed to provide dependable storage as you conquer new levels on your favorite game. It provides dependable, high-performance storage for your console. With upto 512 GB capacity, you keep your favorite titles on a single card.

SanDisk microSDXC card for the Nintendo Switch is available for AED 495 for 512 GB at Geekay gaming.

Best for creators on the go

Creatives love to be on the move capturing the next viral video. Help support your friend’s creative endeavors with a gift that matches their mobile lifestyle and helps them store and transfer their work with ease.

SanDisk Extreme® Portable SSD fits the mobile lifestyle and accelerates creativity. Nearly twice as fast as the previous generation, with 1050MB/s read and 1000MB/s write speeds, it’s a portable, high-capacity drive (up to 4TB capacity) that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage. And with up to two-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance, this durable drive can take a beating.

Perfect for all creative pursuits with up to 4 TB of storage.

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD is available for AED 969 for 1TB at the Virgin Megastore

The SanDisk ixpand Type C storage frees up space on apple devices by automatically backing up photos, videos and contacts. Once files are on the iXpand Drive, you can use the high-speed USB 3.0 connector to quickly move them onto your computer. And the dual-purpose swivel protects connectors and features a keyring hole, so you can carry it in your laptop bag without fear of damage and with up to a 256GB capacity, they can take even more photos and access them across all devices.

SanDisk ixpand Type C USB storage drive is available for AED 324 for 256 GB at Virgin Megastore.

Save, access and protect the content that matters with My Passport Hard Drive. Professionals can access their digital world anytime, anywhere with capacities upto 5TB. My Passport has been redesigned to feature a convenient, slim form factor and is available in a range of vibrant colors and comes equipped with WD Backup™ software that can be set to run automatically to your schedule. Just pick the time and frequency to back up important files from your system onto your My Passport drive (Windows® only).My Passport Hard Drive is engineered from the ground up to be a quality drive that delivers reliable performance.

My Passport Hard Drive is available for AED 469 for 5TB at Carrefour Hypermarket.

For the photography professionals on the go, the SanDisk Extreme Micro SD provides you with quick read speeds of up to 160MB/s, lets you transfer 1000 high-resolution photos and 30 minutes of 4K video (24GB) in less than 3 minutes. Ideal for your Android™ smartphone, action cameras or drones, this high-performance microSD card does 4K UHD video recording, Full HD video, and high-resolution photos. Plus, it’s A2-rated, so you can get fast application performance for an exceptional smartphone experience.

The SanDisk Extreme Micro SD is available for AED 459 for 512GB at Geekay Gaming.

My Cloud™ Home is an easy-to-use personal cloud storage device that plugs directly into your Wi-Fi® router at home so you can save all your digital content in one central place. Unlike a NAS, it’s a simple centralized solution to back up your photos, videos and files, and have it stored in one place. With the My Cloud Home app, you can access, upload and share your content from anywhere with an internet connection.

My Cloud Home is available for AED 749 at Sharaf DG