LG Electronics revolutionises vacuuming with launch of CordZero™ A9

This month, LG Electronics (LG) is bringing a premium home cleaning experience to the region with the arrival of the LG CordZero™ A9 Kompressor and A9 Kompressor™ All In One. An intelligent and powerful cleaning device for seamless homecare, the vacuum revolutionizes the home with top notch features for the ultimate clean.

Understanding vacuuming the house can be a long strenuous task; from changing nozzles, constant charging to packing and unpacking the vacuum, keeping home spic and span requires patience and effort. In today’s modern hectic life, it is quite bothersome. LG Electronics understands these struggles, which is why the CordZero™ A9 Kompressor and A9 Kompressor™ All In One are the perfect addition to your smart home.

Power Drive Nozzle

For an efficient and clean home, changing nozzles is a must. With four types of Power Drive Nozzles applied to LG CordZero’s Power Drive Motor technology, residents can be assured of a thorough cleaning with each nozzle. The Power Drive Multi Surface Nozzle is a must for multi surface and specialized carpets while the Slim Nozzle is best for hard floors. For troublesome pet hair and narrow surfaces, look to the Power Drive Mini Nozzle to ensure efficient clean up. The Power Drive Mop Nozzle is an additional purchased option for those who want to target specialized hard floor and utilize mapping technology. Having a variety of nozzles is important because what works on a wooden surface, may underperform in the carpeted area. Similarly, pet hair is often a hassle to manage as it clogs the nozzle. LG CordZero’s™ Power Drive Motor, coupled with Anti-Tangle technology, guarantees thorough cleaning. The carpet nozzle’s Direct Drive Motor digs deep in the carpet. Use the right nozzle to ensure optimum cleaning every time.

Long Run time

The biggest hassle of using the wireless vacuum is the low battery life. Cleaning the house according to the charging left, is simply impractical. The LG CordZero™ A9 and A9 Kompressor™ All In One have two swappable Lithium-Ion batteries. This Dual Power Pack gives users 120 minutes of cleaning. Inter-changeable, once the battery outlives its lifespan, it is easily replaced. With a long battery life, cleaning the house is stress-free and convenient.

Easy storage and Charging

Most vacuums require wall mounts, take up too much space and thus, can be pretty troublesome for most users. The LG CordZero™ Handstick can be stored easily and neatly in your house in three different ways: Wall-mount mode, Floor-stand mode and Compact mode. The A9 Kompressor™ All In One has the sleek and ingenious Tower design which is the epitome of convenience. It stores, charges, and empties the CordZero™ Handstick Vacuum all at the same time.

Multi-Purpose Tools

Using the same tools to clean all areas of the home is near impossible. With limited cleaning range, they possibly can’t clean all the areas. With LG CordZero™, users get Multi-Purpose Tools which makes cleaning the home super easy and fast. With multiple vacuum tools, effective cleaning is not a project.

User can reduce cleaning time by vacuuming and mopping at the same time with the Power Drive™ Mop.

While the Slim Power Drive™ Nozzle successfully cleans dust, dirt, and pet hair from hard-to-reach spaces, the Crevice Tool is useful for cleaning awkward and hard-to-get-to areas. Other nozzles include Power Drive ™ Mini, Combination Tool, Slim Power Drive Nozzle™ and Multi-Surface Nozzle. The A9 Kompressor™ All In One has vacuum & Mop together at the same time.

Easy Management

With the ThinQ™ App, managing the vacuum is easy. It alerts the filter’s status and reminds users to charge the battery. Similarly, the LG KOMPRESSOR™ technology saves time by compressing dust and hair collected in the bin. It compresses the dust and hair by up to 2.4 times, meaning users clean out the bin less often. To empty, simply push down the Kompressor lever with the door open to clear the contents. It also comes with a durable cleaning technology with a 10-year warranty.

The LG CordZero A9 Kompressor™ comes to the UAE in May retailing for 2,799 AED and the A9 Kompressor™ All In One for 4,500 AED . For more details on models available please visit:

https://www.lg.com/ae/vacuum-cleaners/lg-a9t-ultra-uae

https://www.lg.com/ae/vacuum-cleaners/lg-a9k-core-uae