Five lucky readers to win pair of tickets at Jo Koy’s ‘Funny is Funny’ World Tour this May 2022

Jo Koy, one of the highly sought-after Filipino-American comedians is visiting Dubai for his highly anticipated Funny Is Funny World Tour on the 14th of May at the Coca-Cola Arena.

Filipinos in the UAE now have a chance to watch Jo Koy live, and The Filipino Times is here to giveaway tickets to five lucky winners who will be taking home a pair of tickets each!

Here are two quick-and-easy steps to join:

1. Like and share the posted at the Facebook page of The Filipino Times: https://www.facebook.com/FilipinoTimes/posts/5018402604933661

(Be sure that your post is set to ‘Public’)

2. Tag five friends in the comments section who wish to win as well

The Filipino Times will be announcing five lucky winners this coming May 9, 2022.

Jo Koy’s ‘Funny is Funny’ World Tour is set to take place this May 14 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. The event is presented by Blu Blood. Tickets from AED 180 are limited and are available from jokoy.com, www.coca-cola-arena.com, Dubai Calendar, PlatinumList, BookMyShow. All tickets that were purchased for the original December 2021 show, will remain valid for the new date.

Patrons must continue to wear a mask in the venue but proof of vaccination is not required for this event. Blu Blood will ensure that all health and safety guidelines, as laid out by the Dubai government, are carefully implemented and followed.