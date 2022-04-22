TFT Reach

FLAT RENTAL ALERT: 2 BHK flats available in new building at Deira

It’s almost the end of the month – the time when OFWs often search once again for options for new flats, studios, and homes in Dubai.

The good news is that there’s a new building in town – the Al Barakah Building which is in a premium location at the Al Muteena Street at Deira in Dubai.

Commuters will only take a 10-minute walk to either the Salah Al Din or the Union Metro Stations. It’s also opposite the Al Muteena Park and just nearby the Al Ghurair Centre Mall, making it an ideal place to live.

Within the building, you’ll find spacious living rooms, a huge balcony with an amazing view of the cityscape, 24/7 security, and free maintenance as well.

Right now, there are attractive rent offers for these luxurious and affordable 2 BHK flats – for more details, just call or send a WhatsApp message at 050 554 3989 or at 050 352 8833

