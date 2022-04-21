LOOK: Feel the spirit of the Ramadan season at West Zone

As we are almost halfway through Ramadan, may everyone’s prayers be answered and allow us to make the best of the remaining days of this holy month. To make it easier for everyone, West Zone has prepared some special deals on some of the staples of Ramadan which you can enjoy during Iftar and Suhoor.

West Zone Stores looks inviting with the iconic Ramadan lanterns hung across the entirety of the supermarkets in observance of the holy month. In addition, some of West Zone’s branches even have a dedicated section entirely for the most requested Ramadan items and gifts.

In the spirit of giving this Ramadan season, West Zone has also prepared special Iftar boxes available in selected branches across the UAE. This special Iftar box contains an all-in-one complete meal package of dates to break your fast, biryani chicken/veg, salads, and fresh fruit cuts at a budget-friendly cost.

Apart from these, West Zone will be providing special discounts for the entire month of Ramadan for products that you need for Iftar such as the refreshing Rooh Afza fruit drink, rice, freshly-harvested fruits, and vegetables, dates, and more.

With over 130 outlets throughout the UAE, West Zone ensures that all families in the UAE have access to food and grocery goods they require to observe Ramadan in the comfort of their own homes.

