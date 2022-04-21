Cream Silk Triple Keratin Rescue: Helping Filipinos prevent persistent hair fall

Filipinos always have a variety of hair care materials that they use to give their hair that smooth and healthy flow. Since their working environments have varying uncontrollable situations such as exposure to the heat of the sun, one of the tools that they use to maintain the moisture of their hair is a conditioner.

Among Filipino brands for conditioners, one of the top-of-mind and well-trusted brands is Cream Silk. For several decades now, Cream Silk is a brand that has continuously provided breakthrough and innovative formula to help Filipinos ensure that their hair is in good condition at all times.

And now – they have recently launched a brand-new product – the Cream Silk Triple Keratin Rescue that provides the ‘Ultimate Hair Fall Defiance’ thanks to its three-pronged formula of relaxers, serum, and essence. As an ‘ultra conditioner’ this will help Filipinos treat and provide good care for their hair especially if they often experience persistent and stubborn hair fall.

OFWs in the UAE can now get their hands on Cream Silk Triple Keratin Rescue which is exclusively available in West Zone Supermarkets.

