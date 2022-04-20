Voting for the Philippines Election in the UAE? We have a checklist

The number of Overseas Filipino voters in the UAE has increased by nearly 50 per cent from the last presidential elections in 2016, making the UAE the most vote-rich country for the 2022 Philippine elections.

This formidable number, which translates to UAE accounting to 17 per cent of the estimated 1.7 million Overseas Filipino voters across the world is seen to significantly influence the outcome of the Philippines national elections.

Here’s a checklist that will help you screen the candidates who can lead the country to recovery in the next six years:



No charges of corruption

The fight against corruption starts from the top leadership down to the lowest rungs of government. If the bureaucracy is corrupt right from the top, corruption becomes a vicious cycle, and the full weight of its burden falls on the masses. Look for a receipt. Does your leader pay due obligations. Does your leader have incorruptible moral authority and integrity?



Transparency

Key to stamp out corruption is electing top leaders who demand transparency in all government transactions, especially in budget information disclosure in order to prevent financial misuse. Access to such a critical information empowers the Filipino people and holds the government accountable. It inspires a stronger trust between the government and the public, and encourages investments, which is very much needed to help the Philippines bounce back from the impact of the pandemic.



Proven track record

OFWs must value proven track record over the name of the candidate. Examine how the candidate has empowered the underserved, made a consistent effort to reach and bring aid to calamity-stricken areas, and achieved trustworthy audit rating as a public official. You can assure that such a leader will wear slippers to reach those at the bottom of society if elected.

The Overseas Absentee voting will run until May 9, 2022, with schedules as follows:

Philippine Embassy in the UAE (for Abu Dhabi / Al Ain / Al Dhafra)

11 April to 8 May: 7:30am – 3:30pm

9 May (Monday): 7:00am – 3:00pm

Location: W-48, Street No. 8, Sector 2-23, Plot 51, Al Qubaisat, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Philippine Consulate in Dubai (for Dubai / Sharjah / Ajman / Fujairah / Ras Al Khaimah / Umm Al Quwain):

10 April – 8 May: 8:00 am – 9:00 pm

9 May: 8:00 am – 3:00 pm

Location: Villa 234-851 Al Qusais 3, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Here’s your 8-step guide on how to cast your vote

Before showing up to vote, make sure that your name appears on the certified list of Overseas Voters. Check here https://bit.ly/3r8hde5 Bring any of the following:

Original valid Philippine passport

Emirates ID (for Filipinos in the UAE)

or Seafarers’ book (for seafarers)

For dual citizens, Identification Certificate/Order of Approval will be an additional requirement

At the voting precinct, approach the poll clerk to verify your identity. Affix your signature before getting the folded ballot, secrecy folder, as well as a pen. Proceed to your designated booth/seat and cast your vote. Shade the ovals corresponding to the name/s of the candidate/s you wish to vote for. Hand the ballot over to the Special Board of Elections Inspectors and put it into the machine. Wait for the receipt from the machine and place it into the designated box.

Sources: DFA, Comelec, Center for Migrant Advocacy