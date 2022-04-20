Enjoy tons of games at Dream Island with a chance to win AED 10 million – here’s how

Many Filipinos have long dreamed of hitting it rich with tons of cash prizes in store, especially in lotteries and games of chance. And now, they can enjoy a variety of online games in a secure and safe website via the ‘Dream Island’ platform.

Dream Island is an advanced, secure online gaming platform that continuously rewards its players with their chance to win real cash prizes by playing a selection of games. For a minimum spend of AED 10, participants have the chance to win tons of cash prizes – the largest being Dh10 million.

The rules and prizes of different Dream Island games vary, where players can join with a fee that ranges from AED 10 to AED 50. As the amount that you spend per game rises, so do the amounts of cash prizes that await you!

Over the years, Dream Island has continued growing and nurturing a community of passionate players across the UAE. Millions of users have joined the platform in merely two years since it was launched.

Exciting promos for everyone

Dream Island continues to thrill its users – both new and old – with several exciting promotions. Their ‘Wheel of Fortune’ for instance is exclusive for new users where they can immediately win a reward to start their Dream Island journey even before registering on the platform. Dream Island also runs other attractive promotions that encourage our existing users to refer their friends and family, offering cash rewards for everyone they can get to sign up.

Winners get to take home thousands of dirhams every day – winning different amounts across their different games. And the best part? It’s even possible to win multiple times! Recently, Dream Island had a winner last week who won Dh10,000 for a second time this week, based on playing the same game.

Every day, players logging in to play Hulm, Super Ocean or Color Prediction can win between Dh5,000 and Dh10,000 if they’re lucky.

Explore Dream Island’s games

Dream Island kicked off 2022 with plenty of surprises and activities on the platform. The team has listened carefully to their users and what kinds of gameplay they’re interested in, trying our best to accommodate.

There are several new games under various categories:

Rolling Dice is a game of prediction and luck, where users need to guess the outcome of a pair of dice, ‘7’ of course, is the lucky number to win Dh15,000.

Color Prediction is a high-frequency lottery game created for players who like instant results after picking their colours and numbers.

Derby Champion is a thrilling horseracing game. Users simply need to pick their favorite horse, watch the race and see if he wins. “The design of this game is incredible, which makes it even more enjoyable to play.”

Football is an intriguing category, with fixtures from international tournaments displayed and fans are given the chance to make predictions on the outcome of the biggest matches. “Football members on Dream Island are automatically football fans, so they simply have to predict the results of each match and see the results afterwards.”

Fruit Bazaar is the latest game to drop on the platform. Players are asked to pick several items – if the draw reveals any of the chosen items, the cash prize will appear accordingly.

There are currently 23 games running under eight categories, with Hulm, Color Prediction and Football being the three most popular.

Helping families achieve dreams

Many of Dream Island’s users only wish to bring their families good life which they can achieve when they win prizes through the platform. The platform lives its mission to help their users fulfill these dreams as a “socially rewarding platform”.

What does this mean, in practice? Dream Island’s first and last goal is to help people – As they operate and create new games, they have one essential target: And that is to make sure Dream Island remains fun and easy to use, offering cash prizes, and essentially fulfilling dreams of their users to live better lives.

As a team, their best moments are when they call the winners to ask what they will do with their cash prize. And receive answers like ‘savings for my children’, “making a surprise visit to my parents’ house in my home town’, and ‘helping my old parents to get medical treatment’.

Dream Island’s trajectory is on the rise in the UAE, and hope to reach out to more people and enhance the experience for their existing users. So be sure to play a game or two today at Dream Island and stay tuned for a big announcement coming from the team soon!