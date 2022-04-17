Expat wins AED 300,000 with Big Ticket!!

Mr. Manubhai Chauhan is Big Ticket’s newest weekly cash prize winner taking home an amazing AED 300,000. When Big Ticket host Bouchra tried calling him to give him the good news his phone number was not reachable. Big Ticket representatives will continue to contact him so that he can redeem his cash prize.

Manubhai’s winning ticket no 065049 was chosen via the weekly electronic draw. His ticket will also be dropped into the Big Ticket drum giving him a chance of becoming a millionaire on 3rd May when Big Ticket hosts Richard and Bouchra pick lucky tickets and make more millionaires and huge cash prize winners.

If you’re wondering how you could win big like Manubhai and change your luck, visit www.bigticket.ae to find out about the weekly and monthly life changing cash prizes by Big Ticket.

HURRY, IT’S TIME TO WIN BIG!!

Details on weekly AED 300,000 cash prize electronic draw:

Promotion 1: 1st – 7th April & Draw Date – 8th April (Friday)

Promotion 2: 8th– 14th April & Draw Date – 15th April (Friday)

Promotion 3: 15th – 22nd April & Draw Date 23rd April (Saturday)

Promotion 4: 23rd – 30th April & Draw Date 1st May (Sunday)

*All Big Ticket Cash Tickets purchased between the promotion dates will be entered in the adjoining draw date only, the tickets will not be entered into every weekly electronic draw.