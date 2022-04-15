Morissette to mark international concert return in Dubai this May 4

Award-winning singer and ‘Asia’s Phoenix’ Morissette will rise once more and thrill OFWs and fans all over Dubai and the UAE with her upcoming ‘Eid in Dubai’ concert!

This May 4, fans of Morissette’s powerful voice and high notes will enjoy her unforgettable performances. She will also be joined by all-around singer Sam Concepcion as a guest performer.

Morissette will showcase her singing prowess at the Sheikh Rashid Hall, Dubai World Trade Center – gates open 7:00 pm and show begins by 8:00 pm.

This isn’t the first time Amon will be staging a concert in the UAE. She has previously performed in Dubai in 2018 and 2019 as well as in Abu Dhabi with Angeline Quinto, Jonalyn Viray, and Klarisse de Guzman, in April 2017.

Known as “Asia’s Phoenix,” Morissette initially emerged on Philippine television at the age of 14 as a runner-up in the singing competition Star Factor. She rose to fame after competing in the inaugural season of The Voice Philippines as a member of Sarah Geronimo’s team.

Amon became an internet phenomenon and a favorite among international YouTubers for her versions of several big songs, including Mariah Carey’s “Against All Odds,” Andra Day’s “Rise Up,” and Little Mix’s “Secret Love Song.”

Many believe her to be the Philippine equivalent of American diva Mariah Carey, owing to her strong vocals and distinctive whistling register.

For tickets, check PlatinumList, Virgin Tickets, 800 Tickets, and Book My Show.