Ayala Land to invest close to P90B for South Coast City

Ayala Land has stated that it will invest over P90 billion in its new development at the South Road Properties in Cebu City. South Coast City is a 26-hectare waterfront development set to become Cebu’s new home for top entertainment and retail ideas. South Coast City, developed by a collaboration of SM Prime Holdings, Ayala Land, Inc., and Cebu Holdings, Inc., seeks to help Cebu’s economic recovery efforts by expanding the region’s services and creating considerable employment and investment.

The mixed-use estate, which will be located inside the South Road Properties, will include a commercial center (also known as District Square), a 1.1-hectare park, an Arena, a conference center, and other recreational amenities that will appeal to a variety of age groups and interests. Only 50 meters separate the estate from the SM Seaside City Cebu Mall, 2 kilometers from the Cebu South Bus Terminal, 4 kilometers from the Cebu City Seaport, and 11 kilometers from Mactan Cebu International Airport.

It is widely accessible by major roads such as the Cebu South Coastal Road and the future Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway or CCLEX, which connects North and South Cebu with Mactan (3rd Mactan Bridge). Various attractions nearby include SM Seaside City Cebu, Cebu Ocean Park, UP Cebu SRP Campus, Alta Vista Golf Course, and other residential and retail complexes.

South Coast City will provide new and innovative urban concepts to the Cebu scene. Its design will incorporate sustainable characteristics such as an inclusive pedestrian and cycling experience, easy access points and transportation alternatives, dynamic broad open spaces, and a 1.1-hectare park, as with previous Ayala Land estates. A wide range of shopping and eating options, as well as covered pathways with picturesque vistas and attractions, enhance this tree-covered haven.

