talabat UAE facilitates donations to trusted local and global charities through its platform this Ramadan, raises half a million dirhams in the first week

talabat, the region’s leading local tech organisation, supports several charitable initiatives this Ramadan to facilitate online donations through its platform as part of its commitment to give back to communities in need by harnessing tech for good. During the first week of Ramadan, which was announced on the 2nd of April in the UAE, talabat raised over AED 500,000 in customer in-app donations.

By joining forces with governmental entities and local and international charity organisations again this Ramadan, talabat is utilising its platform to connect customers with trusted charity partners and enabling them to donate safely and securely, as well as appreciate hard-working riders through its app, with just a few taps.

Tatiana Rahal, Managing Director at talabat UAE commented: “ I am very humbled by the results we have seen in just the first week of Ramadan. No matter how big or small, these contributions can go a long way in making a difference in someone’s life. Philanthropy has always been deeply embedded in the UAE’s culture, which is reflected in our customers’ spirit of giving and generosity. We’re proud to be able to leverage our platform for good once again this Ramadan and I am looking forward to seeing the impact we can collectively create in the Emirates and beyond.”

She added: “We are also excited to be able to relaunch some of our rider initiatives this Ramadan and get the chance to celebrate the holy month together with our heroes for iftar across the Emirates. Our heroes are part of the talabat family and we always encourage people and partners to show them appreciation, whether it is by using the tipping features on the app, offering them water or dates, or by a simple smile or a thank you.”

How can you donate through the talabat app?

There are two ways for people to donate to trusted charities this Ramadan through talabat; by either donating directly to one of the available charities, or by redeeming ‘talabat Rewards’ points.

Through Virtual Charities

When you open the app, simply go to the “Give back” option under ‘Top picks’ on the homepage, choose one of the below charities, select the item you would like to donate and checkout!

Ramadan Heroes: Launched for the third consecutive year, the campaign will be supporting local beneficiaries in the UAE under the patronage of Dubai Culture and in cooperation with Emirates Red Crescent Authority (ERC) and UAE Food Bank.

World Food Programme: As part of talabat’s continued region-wide partnership with the World Food Programme (WFP), the largest humanitarian agency fighting hunger. All donations provided to WFP will be directed to operations supporting those most in need throughout the Middle East, such as Syria and Yemen.

‘1 Billion Meals’ Campaign: In support of the ‘One Billion Meals’ campaign, organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) that will secure food aid for vulnerable communities in 50 countries worldwide.

Through ‘talabat Rewards’

talabat customers can donate by visiting the Rewards feature on the app and selecting one of the causes under the “Make a difference” section and redeeming the points toward their cause of choice.

Dubai Cares: a school meal project, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), to support school-aged children in the Middle East

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR): to help refugees in the MENA region with basic food supplies

Want to show our heroes your appreciation? Riders receive 100% of their tips!

Customers can show appreciation to riders during Ramadan by taking advantage of the app’s cashless tipping feature, which has enabled AED 1.7 million in tips in 2021 in the UAE. Last year, two new upgrades were made to the rider tipping feature to allow customers to include a tip while waiting for the delivery, as well as a feature update that gives riders instant and full visibility on customer tips, which add up in their rider app wallets. 100% of customer tips go to riders.

talabat rider initiatives

Additionally, talabat is giving out dates and water to riders at iftar time from over 25 talabat Mart locations across the UAE, and have partnered with more than 30 restaurants to distribute over 1000 meals to riders around iftar time during the month.

With restrictions easing up this Ramadan, talabat has reintroduced its rider iftars, which will be held across all seven emirates. The initiatives will benefit talabat’s fleet of over 15,000 talabat riders in the UAE.