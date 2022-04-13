Philippines Election: Are you ready to vote?

Overseas Filipinos in the UAE will play a crucial role in deciding the future of the Philippines by choosing their country’s next top leaders. Currently, there are over 290,000-strong registered land-based Filipino voters across the country, according to the Certified List of Overseas Voters.

Starting April 10, OFWs can start casting their vote in person by visiting designated venues identified by the Commission on Elections.



Of this number, 191,779 (66 per cent) Filipino voters are from Dubai and the Northern Emirates while 98,256 (34 per cent) are from Abu Dhabi and the Western Regions. This is apart from 19,584 registered seafarer voters.

The number of overseas voters in the UAE increased by nearly 50 per cent from the last presidential elections in 2016, making the UAE as the most vote-rich country for the 2022 Philippine elections.

This formidable number, which translates to UAE accounting to 17 per cent of the estimated 1.7 million Overseas Filipino voters across the world is seen to significantly influence the outcome of the Philippines national elections.

The Overseas Absentee Voting will run from April 10 until May 9, 2022, with schedules as follows:

Philippine Embassy in the UAE (for Abu Dhabi / Al Ain / Al Dhafra)

11 April to 8 May: 7:30am – 3:30pm

9 May (Monday): 7:00am – 3:00pm

Location: W-48, Street No. 8, Sector 2-23, Plot 51, Al Qubaisat, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Philippine Consulate in Dubai (for Dubai / Sharjah / Ajman / Fujairah / Ras Al Khaimah / Umm Al Quwain)

10 April – 8 May: 8:00 am – 9:00 pm

9 May: 8:00 am – 3:00 pm

Location: Villa 234-851 Al Qusais 3, Dubai, United Arab Emirates



How does one qualify under the certified list of voters?

A:

– Must be registered in Dubai/Abu Dhabi from 16 December 2019 – 14 October 2021 and approved by the Resident Election Registration Board;

– Must have reactivated voting records in Dubai/Abu Dhabi from 16 December 2019 – 14 October 2021 and approved by the Resident Election Registration Board;

– Must have transferred voting records in Dubai/Abu Dhabi from 16 December 2019 – 14 October 2021; and/or

– Must have voted in Dubai/Abu Dhabi on previous elections; Election 2016 and/or Election 2019

Note: those who did not vote in two (2) consecutive Elections have been deactivated

For inquiries and concerns, you may email [email protected] and [email protected]

Here’s your 8-step guide on how to cast your vote

1. Make sure that your name appears on the certified list of Overseas Voters (Dubai, Abu Dhabi).

2. Bring any of the following:

• Original valid Philippine passport

• Emirates ID (for Filipinos in the UAE)

• or Seafarers’ book (for seafarers)

• For dual citizens, Identification Certificate/Order of Approval will be an additional requirement

3. At the voting precinct, approach the poll clerk to verify your identity.

4. Affix your signature before getting the folded ballot, secrecy folder, as well as a pen.

5. Proceed to your designated booth/seat and cast your vote.

6. Shade the ovals corresponding to the name/s of the candidate/s you wish to vote for.

7. Hand the ballot over to the Special Board of Elections Inspectors and put it into the machine.

8. Wait for the receipt from the machine and place it into the designated box.

Sources: DFA, Comelec, Center for Migrant Advocacy