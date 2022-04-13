15-day Ramadan Nights set to open at Expo Centre

Expo Centre Sharjah is set to turn into the region’s biggest night bazaar and one of the most sought-after lifestyle destinations until almost the end of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

Billed as the biggest attraction this season, Ramadan Nights, the region’s longest running and most visited shopping, entertainment, culinary and cultural event, will get under way at Expo Centre Sharjah from April 12 and continue for 15 days until April 26.

For the first time in its history, the event will open well before Iftar at 5 pm, helping residents and visitors avoid the pre-Iftar traffic rush and providing them an opportunity to break their fast at the food court located inside the halls of Expo Centre Sharjah.

Organized and hosted by Expo Centre Sharjah in association with Sharjah Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Liz Exhibition Organizers as associate partner, Ramadan Nights will be an integral part of the 32nd Sharjah Ramadan Festival, which transforms Sharjah into an Emirate buzzing with shopping, entertainment, cultural, religious and other activities during the Holy Month.

“Ramadan Nights has become an essential part of the region’s Ramadan and Eid celebrations. From a mere shopping event, it has grown to become the one-stop-shop during Ramadan. Now, we are going one more step ahead and for the first time, Ramadan Nights will have an early opening, thus transforming it into a complete Ramadan destination where all your religious, cultural, shopping and entertainment needs can be met at a single place,” said H.E. Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah.

Ramadan Nights will feature more than 300 exhibitors who will display more than 1,000 brands and offer discounts of up to 70% on a wide range of products.

“Ramadan Nights ends just before Eid Al Fitr, offering visitors enough time to plan and complete all their shopping for the ensuing Eid holidays, taking advantage of the exclusive discounts on a wide range of products from among hundreds of brands that will be on display,” said, Mr. Jacob Varghese, of Liz Exhibition’s, the strategic partner of the event.

Apart from providing an outstanding shopping experience, Ramadan Nights will also offer some incredible deals on a wide range of leading brands, and chances to win several amazing prizes. Ramadan and Eid shopping is incomplete without prizes, and this year too the event has lined up a series of prizes ranging from a Suzuki Jimny, to vouchers worth Dhs 150,000 and several other valuable prizes. For every purchase of Dhs 200, visitors will get an opportunity to avail a raffle coupon to win the Jimny.

The participants include leading brands and chains including Ahmed Al Magribi, Splash, Ajmal Perfumes, Brandbazaar, Bellissimmo Perfumes & Cosmetics, CCC, Dunes, Nine West, Naturalizer, TOMS, Hush Puppies, Kiabi, Skechers, Umbro, K-Swiss, Crayola, Vtech, Cerruti, Escada, Police and Baby shop, among others., among others.

Ramadan Nights also offers visitors the finest local and international cuisine at its food court and a gaming arena that provides a host of entertainment activities.

It thus becomes the perfect event for the family, where residents and visitors along their family members and friends can not only shop through the night and into the early hours of the next day but also spend quality time with each other taking advantage of the massive food court, prayer rooms, heritage area, and cultural programmes inside the exhibition halls.

The Ramadan Nights will be open for visitors from 5 pm to 1 am. Children below 12 enter for free while others have an entry fee of Dhs 5. Parking is free.