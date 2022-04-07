First ever Huawei Experience Stores open doors in Abu-Dhabi and Sharjah

Huawei Consumer Business Group, the iconic global technology brand announced opening of two more Experience stores in the UAE. The new stores opened doors for Ramadan shoppers last weekend in The Galleria Mall Al Maryah Island and City Center Al Zahia making it first ever Huawei Experience Store in Abu-Dhabi and Sharjah. The new experience stores feature a sophisticated minimalist design where visitors will be able to enjoy a rich full-scenario experience with immersive demonstrations of Huawei’s latest smart devices and technologies.

The ribbon cutting ceremony took place past weekend April 1st, at 19:00 in the presence of Peak Yin – newly assigned Country Manager for Huawei Consumer Business Group UAE, celebrated local digital content creators and customers, followed with 3-days celebrations where customers enjoyed daily exclusive deals on Huawei audio, wearables and PC products, along with diverse cash vouchers and more.

Peak Yin, Country Manager Huawei Consumer Business Group UAE, shared his insight on the grand opening by mentioning: “At Huawei we have always valued consumer engagement as a top priority. The relationship we have built with our customers goes beyond buying and selling. We have a deeper bond with our customers. We hope that our new stores in Abu-Dhabi and Sharjah will become a place for consumers and developers to come together and experience the latest advancements in consumer technology. Huawei has also incorporated a Seamless AI Life Zone into this space, giving customers an opportunity to explore the Seamless AI Life that ubiquitous connectivity and the Internet of Everything are ushering in.”

The opening of two more experience stores in the UAE, represents Huawei’s commitment and the next step in the company’s mission to deliver breakthrough technologies, provide exceptional customer service across all Emirates. Huawei’s strategic vision is in line with the country’s vision to attract increased business, enable continued knowledge transfer and contribute towards the development of the retail sector.

The new experience stores are situated in the heart of Abu-Dhabi and Sharjah retail space and are adjacent to luxurious shops with pristine white interior that places a range of Huawei’s latest products and services at the core of the experience.

In addition, there will be a team of experience consultants available to advise consumers about products. These members of staff have been drawn from a wide range of backgrounds and bring their own strengths and experiences from the world of sport, music or vlogging. They will share with customers their interests and hobbies in addition to providing customers with suggestions and technical support.

The stores are open daily during the mall retail hours, Monday to Sunday, and are located on Level 3 of The Galleria Mall Al Maryah Island Abu-Dhabi and Level 2 of City Center Al Zahia Sharjah.