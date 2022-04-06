LBC: Keeping OFWs connected with their families with best value offers for balikbayan box sending

Ask any overseas Filipino worker how they support their families back home and majority of them would answer that not only do they send monthly remittances, they also have a huge box that they slowly fill with items to be sent straight home to their families.

Through the entire year, each and every OFW will slowly fill up their ‘balikbayan boxes’ whenever there is a sale or when their loved ones request gifts such as chocolates, food, shoes, household essentials, and other items that might be too expensive if bought in the Philippines.

Remedios, an OFW for over 10 years based in Abu Dhabi, shared that she is almost ready to close up her balikbayan box after purchasing special surprises for her 12-year-old son who will turn 13 this May.

“Mapupuno ko na itong Super Jumbo box ko at siguradong matutuwa yung anak ko kasi nabili ko na yung gusto niyang sapatos nung magkaroon ng sale sa Dubai. Nalaman ko na pwede pala kahit anong balikbayan box ipadala sa LBC kaya ngayon hinihintay ko na lang ma-pick up itong mga balikbayan box kasi naka promo sila ngayon at maisasama ko itong Bulilit box para makatipid ako sa pagpapadala,” said Remedios

The Bulaceña was referring to LBC’s ongoing ‘Any Box Offer’ which will only cost her AED 249 for 2 boxes since she will be shipping to the Manila/Luzon area.

Remedios is among millions of Filipinos around the world that LBC has served through over 70 years of its service. It has since been recognized as the most-preferred freight forwarding service among Filipinos and became a household name that bridges OFWs to their families back home, whenever they plan to send balikbayan boxes, remittances, and other documentary processes that they need.

Elenita, a Dubai-based sales representative, said that after her family received her Christmas gifts on time via sea cargo, she’s planning to send another for the baptism of her second grandchild.

“Hindi pa ako sigurado kung makakauwi ako sa binyag ng apo ko sa May, pero buo yung kumpiyansa kong bago pa ang buwan na iyon ay nakarating na yung mga regalong hinanda ko para sa kanya sa LBC dahil subok ko na ito. Makakatipid pa ako kasi meron na ulit Kabayani Deals kay mga 4 akong boxes na mapapadala para sa binyag.,” said the OFW who has been in the UAE for over 17 years.

Elenita is taking advantage of the ongoing sea cargo offer called LBC Kabayani Deals for customers sending 2 or more LBC boxes via sea cargo.

“Overseas Filipinos will always look for ways to connect and send love to their families even if they are miles away. LBC remains committed in bridging this gap by offering the best deals for their cargo so that they can continue to provide support and celebrate milestones with their loved ones. We strive to always bring smiles to each and every Filipino family by way of delivering these hard earned balikbayan boxes safely back home.,” said Allan Michael Bautista, LBC’s Sales & Marketing Senior Manager for the Middle East.

The LBC Kabayani Deals offers are extended until May 20, 2022 in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain.

