Al Hana Modern Medical Center: Aiding OFWs to maintain healthy lifestyle through regular checkups

Majority of nearly one million Filipinos here in the UAE often take their bodies for granted as they work tirelessly day or night. Neglecting the signs that your body provides may take a huge toll on your long-term health.

Fortunately, there are hospitals and clinics like Al Hana Modern Medical Center where OFWs can get care and assistance from fellow Filipino doctors and staff.

Kriscell Masancay, Business Development and Marketing Manager at Al Hana Modern Medical Center, shared that they began providing these services in the middle of the pandemic in Dubai.

“Al Hana Modern Medical started providing healthcare services last June 2021. Our concept is to provide the best quality healthcare services in an affordable price to make our community a better place. Al Hana Modern Medical Center, your best healthcare provider,” said Masancay.

“Your health is our priority,” added Omar Mohamed Abbas, Managing Director at Al Hana Modern Medical Center.

Regular checkups a must

Located next to Al Hanaa center near Al Jafiliya in Dubai, the Al Hana Modern Medical Center provides expert medical advice from resident Filipino doctors who will really focus on your needs to alleviate the pain that you are feeling.

Dr. Michelle Bobadilla, General Practitioner, Al Hana Modern Medical Center, states that it’s important for OFWs to undergo regular check ups especially since majority of them often live alone without any one else that will take care of them in case they get sick.

“Importante yung regular check up especially sa mga tao dito sa Dubai dahil unang una nandito tayo sa UAE para magtrabaho – and majority hindi natin kasama mga pamilya natin dito so kung magkakasakit kayo, aabot sa punto na medyo magiging mahirap kasi walang mag-a-alaga,” advised Dr. Bobadilla.

She added that those with chronic conditions could also get proper advise whether they should increase or decrease the dosage of their maintenance meds.

“Another is doon sa mga tao na may chronic conditions katulad ng diabetes, hypertension importate yung regular check up so we could adjust yung dosage ng gamot nila – pwedeng ibaba or itaas, depende kung kamusta ang kondisyon ng katawan nila also para maiwasan yung komplikasyon ng sakit,” said Dr. Bobadilla.

Mind your pains

Every serious illness begins with simple physical aches and pains – the problem is that most of our OFWs would only endure them as long as they could.

Dr. Alzacar Jadjuli, General Practitioner, Al Hana Modern Medical Center, advised Filipinos not to ignore these as they might be early signs of a medical condition that may still be taken care of through early preventive measures.

“Kailangan nating maagapan nang maaga ito kasi pwedeng ang mga sintomas ay hindi lang nagsasabi ng isang sakit kung di baka mas malalang mga karamdaman. Sinasabi nga nila na early prevention is better than cure so mas magandang maagapan habang hindi pa malala ang sakit,” said Dr. Jadjuli.

He added that OFWs who visit his clinic often experience no symptoms at all – but are in fact already experiencing bouts of stress-related pains that may be linked to worse conditions if left untreated.

Various services avaialble

Al Hana Modern Medical Center ensures that the well-being of their OFW patients will be taken care of with complete facilities in various fields such as

General Medicine

Obstetrics and Gynecology

Orthodontics

Orthopedic

Physiotherapy

Laboratory

The center even has a dedicated dentistry and cosmetic dentistry facility with a Filipino doctor ready to help his fellow OFWs.

“Kailangan nating pangalagaan ang ating ngipin – pumunta po tayo sa dentista at least twice a year. Kung may mga question kayo bumisita po kayo sa mga dentista natin dito sa Dubai,” advised Dr. Marvin Adame Felix, GP Dentist, Al Hana Modern Medical Center.

At Al Hana Modern Medical Center, OFWs can definitely get what they need from fellow Filipino doctors and experts who will provide ample guidance for the sake of their health.

Al Hana Modern Medical Center:

LOCATION: 2nd Floor, Al Hanaa Center – 219 Al Mankhool Rd – Al Jaffiliya – Dubai.

For appointments, call 04 324 4034.

WhatsApp: 054 582 9978