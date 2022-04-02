Expat bags AED 300,000 from Big Ticket’s weekly draw

Mr. Ajith Abraham, a 39-year-old UAE resident from Kerala is this week’s Big Ticket electronic draw winner.

When Big Ticket representative spoke to Mr. Ajith, he said “I was at work when I received Bouchra’s call and it was a big surprise to me to know that I finally won Big Ticket after 2 years of purchasing tickets “.

Mr. Ajith is a father to two kids, living in Ajman and is sharing his ticket with 5 friends. He said that they have yet to decide what to do with the money. ‘’My message to the Big Ticket customers is to keep trying, never give up on Big Ticket and one day you will win ‘’ said Mr.Arjith Abraham.

The most exciting part is that Mr. Ajith still has another chance of winning the Fantastic 15 Million, AED1 Million or other life changing prizes during the live draw on 3rd April.

For customers who want to participate in the Big Ticket April promotion, the grand prize is AED12 Million, second prize AED1 Million plus two other huge cash prizes. Plus, a weekly draw of AED300,000.

The price of the ticket is AED 500 and if you buy two tickets, we will give you a third ticket for free. Other than the huge cash prizes in April, we have the Dream Car raffle, where customers will have a chance to win a luxurious Jeep grand Cherokee or BMW Z430i. The cost of one Dream Car Ticket is AED 150 and if you buy two, you get one free. In addition to all of these offers, this April, we have re-introduced the combo offer again – buy a Big Ticket and Dream Car Ticket in one transaction, you will be entered into an electronic draw on 3rd of May to win one Big Ticket every month for an entire year!

To purchase your Big Ticket, visit our stores at Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Ain Airport or on our website www.bigticket.ae

April weekly AED 300,000 cash prize electronic draw dates:

Promotion 1: 1st – 7th April & Draw Date – 8th April (Friday)

Promotion 2: 8th– 14th April & Draw Date – 15th April (Friday)

Promotion 3: 15th – 22nd April & Draw Date 23rdApril (Saturday)

Promotion 4: 23rd – 30th April & Draw Date 1st May (Sunday)

*All Big Ticket Cash Tickets purchased between the promotion dates will be entered in the adjoining draw date only, the tickets will not be entered into every weekly electronic draw.

You can follow Big Ticket on :

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigTicketAD

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BigTicketAbuDhabi

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bigticketauh/