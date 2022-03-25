TFT ReachProperty

Top tips to remember when buying furniture for your condo

After acquiring you buy your first-ever condo, step two is to furnish your living area. While many Filipinos believe that they would simply transfer their old household belongings to their new home, they frequently forget that not all of their large household items will fit in the condo’s limited space. Here are a few pointers to keep in mind.

Consider your space. Condo developers may produce areas that are vastly different from what you imagined based on mock-ups at the sales center. Sometimes entry doors are narrower than expected, or shower doors are smaller than expected. If you are exceptionally tall or big, be sure the door frames will allow you easy access. Don’t assume that since the ceiling height in a model suite is high, your door frames will be high as well.

Prioritize and maximize. Condos frequently feature open concept living/dining rooms, so you could want to position a small table behind the sofa to generate interest and a divide that seems designed, rather than forced.

Look and feel. Today’s furniture designs come in a variety of styles, but whether you choose conventional or modern is all up to you. Many people believe that because condo designs are so modern, the interiors must be as well; however, this is not the case. Traditional furniture may be just as intriguing, but avoid the “I purchased this off the store floor” appearance.

Rethink your collection. Consider arranging your exhibits like a museum if you have collections of paintings, teacups, books, hats, or anything else. Instead of crowding exquisite objects onto walls, tables, and display shelves, divide them into “permanent collections” and “temporary displays.” This method of thinking will keep your area clean and orderly, preventing it from getting cluttered.

